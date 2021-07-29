Menu

Ubisoft employees write open letter condemning ‘heinous acts’ at Activision Blizzard

Ed Nightingale July 29, 2021
Ubisoft at E3

Ubisoft at E3 2019. (Getty Images)

Almost 500 current and former employees of Ubisoft have signed an open letter to their leadership, in solidarity with Activision Blizzard staff.

The Assassin’s Creed developer was last year rocked by sexual misconduct allegations, resulting in a public apology from CEO Yves Guillemot.

More recently, a report in French magazine Le Télégramme claimed that not enough had been done to make changes within Ubisoft.

Now Ubisoft staff have signed their own open letter alongside similar work by Activision Blizzard staff, who staged a formal walkout in protest against leadership for their handling of the current sexual harrassment lawsuit.

This letter calls upon both companies and beyond to make meaningful change against sexual harassment, beginning a larger movement across the gaming industry.

The Ubisoft letter was acquired by Axios.

“We believe you, we stand with you and support you,” it reads, in support of Activision Blizzard staff.

“It should no longer be a surprise to anyone: employees, executives, journalists, or fans that these heinous acts are going on. It is time to stop being shocked. We must demand real steps be taken to prevent them. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

The signatures come from 32 of Ubisoft’s global development studios in Europe, Asia and North America. The letter directly addresses the company’s leadership.

“We have stood by and watched as you fired only the most public offenders. You let the rest either resign or worse, promoted them, moved them from studio to studio, team to team, giving them second chance after second chance with no repercussions. This cycle needs to stop,” it reads.

Ubisoft workers are requesting “a seat at the table when it comes to deciding how to move forward from here.”

In response, an Ubisoft representation told Axios: “We want to be very clear that we take this letter — and the issues it raises — very seriously.”

A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard has been raised by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for sexual harassment and unfair treatment of women.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

