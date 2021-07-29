Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Music

T.I. thinks the gay community is bullying DaBaby and other rappers. Yes, really

Josh Milton July 29, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
T.I. looks to the camera in a blue bomber jacket and black glasses

Rapper T.I. (Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

T.I. has said that the LGBT+ community is “bullying” rappers such as DaBaby after he delivered a homophobic rant during a Miami, Florida, concert.

In a roiling speech that has cost him key brand deals, DaBaby told the Rolling Loud festival: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

He then called for men who “ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot” to raise their mobile phones as well.

Amid scathing backlash against DaBaby and without a hint of irony, Tip took to Instagram on Wednesday (28 July) to say that LGBT+ people are harassing rappers to stop them from speaking freely.

Their live shows, he told his 13.6 million followers, should be “safe spaces”. Safe to hear a man tell those living with HIV they will die in a couple of weeks, we guess.

T.I. defends DaBaby against ‘bully’ LGBT+ people

“Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said,” the reality TV star began.

“Now, I understand people saying that they feel it’s insensitive. I think you guys have to understand that onstage is not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings.”

“It’s a place to go to have a good time. I thought we kind of let our hair down and disqualified the BS because if we ‘posed to not trip if we see white people saying n****r singing along with the song, how is we held to such a high standard of morality?

“Just be honest. So, it seemed like it was a safe place and it’s all done in fun.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“That’s what I thought. If that is the case, why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainise, demonize, crucify, condemn?

“Now you bullying,” he added. “We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bulls**t for y’all to have to be bullied.

“But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”

T.I. previously tried to defend DaBaby by comparing Lil Nas X DaBaby making incendiary remarks about gay people and HIV is the same as, er, Lil Nas X proudly living his life as a gay man.

Both, he said, are examples of “honesty”.

Related topics: DaBaby

Latest Posts

Ariana DeBose playing Emma Tate in Apple TV series Schmigadoon!
Exclusive

Ariana DeBose on smashing sexist theatre tropes and playing a ‘messy’ ally in Schmigadoon!

Patrick Kelleher - August 1, 2021

anti-LGBT+ preacher
UK

Anti-LGBT+ street preacher gets drenched in milk after refusing to stop homophobic rant

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

strictly come dancing
Film and TV

Tom Daley and Alan Carr approached for Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male pairing

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

Dolly Parton performing with a guitar on-stage and Britney Spears posing at the GLAAD Awards
Entertainment

Dolly Parton gets behind Britney Spears’ fight for freedom: ‘I understand where she’s coming from’

Patrick Kelleher - July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga sings as she rises out of a warp pipe
Gaming

Lady Gaga was meant to jump out of a Super Mario warp pipe at the Olympics. No, seriously

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

DaBaby
Entertainment

Rapper DaBaby quietly dropped from Parklife Festival line-up after disgraceful HIV rant

Patrick Kelleher - July 30, 2021

Britney Spears.
News

Britney Spears’ doctors back call for father to be removed from conservatorship

Michele Theil - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon