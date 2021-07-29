Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

‘GODtribe’ launched to protect straight, white, cis men from being ‘feminised or called racist’

Lily Wakefield July 29, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
rick wiles hate preacher lgbt social media godtribe

Rick Wiles said GODtribe will be the "antidote" to the "antichrist forces rotting America". (TruNews)

Anti-LGBT+ hate preacher Rick Wiles is launching a new social media platform to protect young men from being “feminised, criticised, or called racist”.

The notorious far-right pundit, who hosts the conspiracy theory-ridden Christian news programme TruNews, announced on an episode last week that he was launching a “social media educational platform digital platform” called GODtribe.

The preacher, who claimed God sent COVID-19 “to purge a lot of sin off this planet” before being hospitalised with the virus, said on his show: “It’s primarily meant to minister to young men, to disciple them, and to give young men a place to congregate where they feel safe.

“Because especially here in America, a lot of young men feel like they’re under attack, and they are under attack.

“The culture warriors in this country are breaking down traditions, morals, family structure, they’ve been doing this for decades.

“They are aiming their guns at young men. They want to feminise them. They want to demonise them. They want to criminalise them. They want to, you know, depress them, so that they will not act like the men that God created them to be.”

“Certainly people my age, we’ve never imagined a society where people question their gender,” he added.

“It’s like, it’s very obvious what your gender is, OK?”

Wiles cried: “Where do you young men turn to be affirmed in their identity as a male? A straight male living for Christ in a Pagan world? Where do they go right now?”

Luckily, the far-right conspiracy theorist has the answer – he explained that GODtribe is a social media platform for men “where there’s nobody coming in and calling them a white racist”, and where they can discuss “hunting, fishing and fixing cars”.

“The antichrist forces worked quietly for decades to infiltrate every aspect of American society and to rot it,” he said.

“Just absolutely rot it… This is the antidote.”

rick wiles hate preacher lgbt social media godtribe
GODtribe looks eerily similar to another social media platform. (TruNews)

Rick Wiles’ social media platform is definitely not based in China

Rick Wiles showed a mock-up of what GODtribe will look like, which was suspiciously similar to Facebook, but it has one very special feature – “campfires”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

He asked: “What do men like to do when they go camping?

“They start a fire, they sit around the campfire and they talk. So we started a digital campfire.”

He admitted that “campfires” on GODtribe are essentially the same as the audio chat app Clubhouse, except for one key difference: “Clubhouse… is built on a platform owned by a company in China, which means that all of your audio chats are in a server in China.

“Your chats here in campfires… there’s privacy. We’re not sending your private chats to communist China.”

To be clear, Clubhouse is owned by California-based company Alpha Exploration Co. It is not based in China, and has actually been blocked in the country. 

Wiles said he expects GODtribe to be launched in “late summer, early fall, September-ish, October-ish”.

Latest Posts

Ariana DeBose playing Emma Tate in Apple TV series Schmigadoon!
Exclusive

Ariana DeBose on smashing sexist theatre tropes and playing a ‘messy’ ally in Schmigadoon!

Patrick Kelleher - August 1, 2021

anti-LGBT+ preacher
UK

Anti-LGBT+ street preacher gets drenched in milk after refusing to stop homophobic rant

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

strictly come dancing
Film and TV

Tom Daley and Alan Carr approached for Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male pairing

Emma Powys Maurice - August 1, 2021

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

A #FreeBritney supporter wearing a pink face mask
US

Britney Spears fans call on state bar to investigate her ex-lawyer over ‘inhumane’ treatment

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

Side-by-side photos of Team USA softball player Amanda Chidester and fiance Anissa Urtez Team Mexico player at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
News

Loved-up Olympians go head-to-head on softball field: ‘We step on as opponents and off as fiancés’

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Katherine Janness queer atlanta murder
US

‘Beautiful’ queer woman and her dog both killed in ‘gruesome’ murder while walking in the park

Lily Wakefield - July 30, 2021

Erica Sullivan poses with silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
News

Olympian proudly declares herself ‘multicultural, queer, a lot of minorities’ after winning silver

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon