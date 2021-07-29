Menu

Free update adds new areas to Pokémon Snap – including Barren Badlands and Mightywide River

Ed Nightingale July 29, 2021
Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Snap. (Nintendo)

A free update is on the way to Pokémon Snap, expanding the Lental region.

The update will arrive on Nintendo Switch on 4 August.

Three new areas will be added, according to The Pokémon Company:

Secret Side Path (Day/Night)

The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behaviour from Pokémon you’ve seen before.

Mightywide River (Day/Night)

Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.

Barren Badlands (Day/Night)

In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.

Across these areas, 20 new Pokémon will be added and current ‘mon will be seen in brand new situations and poses. It even includes the legendary Mew.

Watch the new trailer below to see Pokémon in action.

Pokémon Snap is a relaxing photography game that sees you travelling in the NEO-ONE transport through the Lental region taking pictures of monsters to fill your Photodex. Gotta photograph ‘em all!

It was released back in April. In our review we described it as an “adorable digital safari”.

And if you’re just starting out, check out our photography tips and tricks.

The Pokémon Snap expansion comes just after the release of the free Pokémon Unite on Switch, a MOBA game that asks what would a Pokémon sport be like?

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

