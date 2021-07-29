Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

Lewis Hamilton slams ‘cowardly’ Hungarian attack on LGBT+ rights ahead of Grand Prix in Budapest

Josh Milton July 29, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 15: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have slammed the “cowardly” Hungarian government over its “LGBT+ propaganda” law.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the duo laced into the much-reviled law that critics say compares homosexuality to paedophilia.

“To all in this beautiful country Hungary,” Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram Thursday morning (29 July).

“Ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the government’s anti-LGBTQ+ law.

“It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power suggest such a law. Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify.

Amid heaving criticism, Hungary’s government is set to launch a referendum on the topic of LGBT+ education.

This referendum, Hamilton said, is a vital chance for Hungarians to make it clear they oppose prime minister Viktor Orbán’s relentless homophobia.

“I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever,” he said.

Hamilton also found support from four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who stepped into Hungary while wearing a pair of Pride-themed Converse.

The German racer told Autosport magazine that Hungary’s law, which bans the “promotion” of LGBT+ topics to children in schools and television, is “embarrassing”.

“It is obviously not for us to make the law and it is not our role, but I think it is to express support for those affected by it,” he said, adding that it is “embarrassing for a country who is in the EU to have to vote or have some laws like this”.

For activists, such high-decibel support from two of auto racing’s top title-holders is “poignant”.

“It is fantastic to have Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as active allies showing solidarity with the LGBT+ community and, of course, it is particularly poignant given the situation that community faces in Hungary currently,” Racing Pride, an advocacy group that promotes inclusivity through motorsport, told PinkNews.

The group, developed in collaboration with British LGBT+ charity Stonewall, explained how it is running workshops for Formula One staffers to help fuel a culture of acceptance in the sport.

“We are delighted to see motorsport as a whole, including Formula One, engaging more than ever before with LGBT+ inclusion,” it added.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Hamilton and Vettel’s voices join the growing chorus of European leaders, EU lawmakers and officials and embattled queer Hungarians who have locked arms against Orbán’s anti-LGBT+ agenda.

The law, a series of amendments to a piece of anti-paedophilia legislation, has drawn comparisons both to Russia’s so-called “gay propaganda law” and Britain’s Section 28.

Touted as a way to shield “traditional” families, the bill places strict limits on school curriculums and television and advertising guidelines in terms of what LGBT-related content – if at all – can be shown to under-18s.

As much as Orbán has asserted that his attacks against LGBT+ rights reflect the will of the people, polling results don’t quite line up with that.

In fact, 56 per cent of Hungarians are perfectly fine with people being gay, according to a survey released in June by Zavecz Research.

Related topics: Hungary, lewis hamilton

Latest Posts

CauseImEd Asexual Twitch streamer
Entertainment

Asexual gamers explain why representation in games is so vitally important: ‘I’m not broken for once’

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Biden religious freedom commission
US

Joe Biden appoints out lesbian rabbi to lead religious freedom commission

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

The Olympics Tokyo 2020 gaming references
Entertainment

All of the nerdiest moments from the Tokyo Olympics that prove it’s basically a real life JRPG

Ed Nightingale - July 31, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus flashes ‘Free Britney’ sign with handcuffs during incredible headline Lollapalooza performance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton
World

Hungary accuses Lewis Hamilton of ‘fake news’ for slamming vile anti-LGBT+ propaganda law

Emma Powys Maurice - July 31, 2021

Laurel Hubbard weightlifting trans IOC guidelines
Sport

International Olympic Committee admits rules for trans athletes ‘not fit for purpose’

Lily Wakefield - July 30, 2021

Side-by-side photos of Team USA softball player Amanda Chidester and fiance Anissa Urtez Team Mexico player at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
News

Loved-up Olympians go head-to-head on softball field: ‘We step on as opponents and off as fiancés’

Maggie Baska - July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga sings as she rises out of a warp pipe
Gaming

Lady Gaga was meant to jump out of a Super Mario warp pipe at the Olympics. No, seriously

Josh Milton - July 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon