Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja overwhelmed as fans raise thousands for her transition

Maggie Baska July 29, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Laganja Estranja makes a stunning entrance on Drag Race All Stars season six

Laganja Estranja makes a stunning entrance to an iconic lip sync battle against Trinity K Bonet in Drag Race All Stars season six. (YouTube/RuPaul's Drag Race)

Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja has opened about the overwhelming support she’s received after fans and the drag community raised thousands for her transition.

Laganja, who made a name for herself competing on the sixth season of Drag Race, proudly came out as a trans woman in June, shortly before she appeared as a lip-sync assassin during All Stars 6.

She’s currently riding high on a wave of support, which has led to fans coming together to help Laganja in her journey.

After making her grand return to the mainstage, the queen appeared on Drag Race season ten alum Yuhua Hamasaki’s Bootleg Opinions YouTube series.

Yuhua revealed during their conversation that she had started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Laganja’s transition. She also shared the first $2,000 donation to go towards the fundraiser, and the check said it was for Laganja “being fabulous”.

Yuhua wrote on the GoFundMe page that her friend is a “true and kind spirit”. She added that the goal is to raise monetary support for “Laganja’s transition in whatever way is best for her”.

“I know Laganja will be a beacon of light for others by living her authentic life and by existing as the person she truly is, she will be able to educate and inspire others,” Yuhua wrote.

The drag community and fans quickly rallied behind the fundraiser, raising over $27,700 in two days. Laganja Estranja wrote on Twitter that she was “blown away” by the amount of support and said she has “never felt so loved”.

“Our community is so powerful, and I couldn’t be more proud to belong to the LGBTIA+ family,” Laganja said.

Trans drag icon Gia Gunn tweeted that it is “our turn to support” Laganja. She called on Drag Race fans to show “how proud your are of her” and spread the word about the fundraiser.

In June, Laganja paid tribute to Gunn for inspiring her to come out as trans. She praised Gunn, who is a close personal friend, for allowing her to take her time on her gender journey and encouraging her to live her truth.

Drag Race royalty worldwide have shown their support for Laganja Estranja

British drag royalty Cheryl Hole shared her support for Laganja Estranja on Twitter, calling her “one of the purest and kindest queens” she’s ever worked with.

Yuhua joked in a later tweet that “there’s nothing mediocre about” Cheryl’s “heart” when it came to her love for Laganja.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Adore Delano, who appeared on season six of Drag Race, tweeted, about how “proud” she is of Laganja. She added that she hoped all her “dreams come true” and “wishes be granted” while sharing the GoFundMe page with her fans.

Related topics: Laganja Estranja, RuPaul's Drag Race

Latest Posts

Laganja Estranja makes a stunning entrance on Drag Race All Stars season six
Entertainment

Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja overwhelmed as fans raise thousands for her transition

Maggie Baska - July 29, 2021

On the left: Tommy Dorfman poses in a white top. On the right: Filip Kaleta takes a selfie with a mobil phone in a patterned top
Opinion

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman helped me explore my own identity like never before

Filip Kaleta - July 29, 2021

A Black man having a painful stomach ache, caressing his tummy
Health

Shigella is the STI you’ve probably never heard of – and it’s on the rise among gay and bi men

Fraser Wilson - July 29, 2021

Amazon New World MMO
Entertainment

Amazon’s New World game spammed with ‘home truths’ – including that employees pee in flasks

Ed Nightingale - July 29, 2021

Related Articles

On the left: Tommy Dorfman poses in a white top. On the right: Filip Kaleta takes a selfie with a mobil phone in a patterned top
Opinion

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman helped me explore my own identity like never before

Filip Kaleta - July 29, 2021

Amazon New World MMO
Entertainment

Amazon’s New World game spammed with ‘home truths’ – including that employees pee in flasks

Ed Nightingale - July 29, 2021

The Cosby Suite
Entertainment

Images surface of infamous ‘Cosby Suite’ – the epicentre of Activision Blizzard’s frat boy culture

Ed Nightingale - July 29, 2021

DaBaby and Laverne Cox posing for photographs
Entertainment

Laverne Cox deftly explains why DaBaby’s homophobia is ‘inextricably linked’ to toxic transphobia

Patrick Kelleher - July 29, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon