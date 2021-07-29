Laganja Estranja makes a stunning entrance to an iconic lip sync battle against Trinity K Bonet in Drag Race All Stars season six. (YouTube/RuPaul's Drag Race)

Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja has opened about the overwhelming support she’s received after fans and the drag community raised thousands for her transition.

Laganja, who made a name for herself competing on the sixth season of Drag Race, proudly came out as a trans woman in June, shortly before she appeared as a lip-sync assassin during All Stars 6.

She’s currently riding high on a wave of support, which has led to fans coming together to help Laganja in her journey.

After making her grand return to the mainstage, the queen appeared on Drag Race season ten alum Yuhua Hamasaki’s Bootleg Opinions YouTube series.

Yuhua revealed during their conversation that she had started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Laganja’s transition. She also shared the first $2,000 donation to go towards the fundraiser, and the check said it was for Laganja “being fabulous”.

Yuhua wrote on the GoFundMe page that her friend is a “true and kind spirit”. She added that the goal is to raise monetary support for “Laganja’s transition in whatever way is best for her”.

“I know Laganja will be a beacon of light for others by living her authentic life and by existing as the person she truly is, she will be able to educate and inspire others,” Yuhua wrote.

The drag community and fans quickly rallied behind the fundraiser, raising over $27,700 in two days. Laganja Estranja wrote on Twitter that she was “blown away” by the amount of support and said she has “never felt so loved”.

“Our community is so powerful, and I couldn’t be more proud to belong to the LGBTIA+ family,” Laganja said.

You did it!! You all raised over 25k in under 48hours. I am blown away, I have never felt so loved. Our community is so powerful, and I couldn’t be more proud to belong to the LGBTIA+ family!! Thank you @YuhuaHamasaki for using your platform to help me in my journey 🏳️‍⚧️💗🙏🏼 — Laganja Estranja (@LaganjaEstranja) July 29, 2021

Trans drag icon Gia Gunn tweeted that it is “our turn to support” Laganja. She called on Drag Race fans to show “how proud your are of her” and spread the word about the fundraiser.

As you guys know @LaganjaEstranja has come forward with her truth & it’s our turn to support her! Chances are she has slayed a stage near you and/or taken the time to make you feel special in some way or another. Let her know how proud you are of her!!! https://t.co/qhyPJ1wdAK pic.twitter.com/bkgWCioOPP — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) July 27, 2021

In June, Laganja paid tribute to Gunn for inspiring her to come out as trans. She praised Gunn, who is a close personal friend, for allowing her to take her time on her gender journey and encouraging her to live her truth.

Drag Race royalty worldwide have shown their support for Laganja Estranja

British drag royalty Cheryl Hole shared her support for Laganja Estranja on Twitter, calling her “one of the purest and kindest queens” she’s ever worked with.

Our queen and diva @LaganjaEstranja is one the purest and kindest queens I have had the pleasure of working with and deserves the world.

If you can, please help with her new chapter in life in her transition 💕https://t.co/svuZBTu18u — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) July 27, 2021

Yuhua joked in a later tweet that “there’s nothing mediocre about” Cheryl’s “heart” when it came to her love for Laganja.

Adore Delano, who appeared on season six of Drag Race, tweeted, about how “proud” she is of Laganja. She added that she hoped all her “dreams come true” and “wishes be granted” while sharing the GoFundMe page with her fans.