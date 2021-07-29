Menu

Disney On Ice is touring the UK in 2021 with a brand new show, and Disney gays are going to love it

Jonny Yates July 29, 2021
Disney On Ice UK tour

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero will feature characters from Frozen, The Little Mermaid and more. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Disney On Ice is skating across the UK with a brand new show in 2021.

The live extravaganza on ice will see popular characters star in the show at arenas across the UK – and we’re sure Disney gays are going to love it.

Tickets for the all-new Disney On Ice tour go on sale on Friday (30 July) via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will see a total of 70 shows take place across the UK starting in Birmingham on 28 November before heading to Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and London.

Each city will host a number of shows with morning, matinee and evening performances set to take place.

The Find Your Hero show will feature 50 characters and showcase “cutting-edge figure skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs”.

Characters including Moana, Frozen’s Elsa, Anna and Olaf, The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel and, of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are confirmed to appear on the tour.

Disney has recently had a rocky relationship with the LGBT+ community, with some accusing the brand of chasing the ‘pink pound’ with its latest Pride collection.

Others noted that it was good to see Disney include products that feature the trans flag and inclusive flag as well as donating to charity.

The streaming platform Disney+ also released a six-part documentary series entitled PRIDE, which chronicles the struggle for LGBT+ civil rights in America.

Fans are hopeful that this ‘progress’ means there will be more queer representation in other Disney outlets including the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tickets for the Disney on Ice shows go on sale at 9am on Friday (30 July) via Ticketmaster here. They start from £18, plus booking fees.

Disney on Ice Presents : Find Your Hero UK tour dates

  • 28-31 October – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • 3-7 November – Manchester AO Arena
  • 9-12 December – Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • 16-19 December – Sheffield Arena
  • 22 December – 2 January – London O2 Arena

Related topics: Disney, shopping

