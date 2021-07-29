DaBaby holds up a sign with the word "AIDS" on it in the 'Giving What It's Supposed to Give' video. (YouTube/DaBaby)

DaBaby has released a new song referencing AIDS just days after his unhinged homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival.

The rapper has received massive backlash after he made comments Sunday (25 July) about “sucking d**k” in the parking lot and people living with HIV, claiming they “die in two, three weeks”. DaBaby issued a limp apology on Twitter for his “insensitive” comments about people living with HIV but shied away from actually saying sorry to the LGBT+ community.

But the so-called ‘apology’ seems to have been short-lived as DaBaby has released a new song that references the backlash for his controversial comments. The rapper touched on the remarks in a self-directed video for his single “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give”.

Midway through the video, the rapper holds up a sign saying “AIDS”. As the sign appears on the screen, DaBaby can be heard rapping: “B***h, we like AIDS, I’m on your a**, we won’t go away.”

The video ends with the message “Don’t fight hate with hate” in rainbow lettering. It concluded with a message stating: “My apologies for being me, the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

The rapper revealed on Instagram that he finished filming his new music video just hours before he performed at the Rolling Loud festival. In the aftermath of his performance, he claimed he tried to “apologise” and explain that he “meant no harm” by his remarks and was “only entertaining as you are paid to do” at such events.

DaBaby added that many people who were criticising his rant were tagging “along with a trending topic” and were doing everything to “take money out of your pockets and food out your kids mouth”.

He also said he dropped the new video at the “height of the commotion” to “show the world once again” that he can’t be “f***ed wit”.

A host of celebrities have condemned DaBaby’s vile remarks

Music legend Elton John, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa and even Lil Nas X’s father have all spoken out against DaBaby’s comments.

Leslie Jordan told TMZ that it’s “terrible” that the rapper has been given a platform to spread such ignorant and “stupid” remarks. He also said that the reason why he wasn’t comfortable with his identity “earlier in my life was because of people like him”.

On Wednesday (28 July), GLAAD has also condemned the “ROCKSTAR” rapper’s homophobic rant and vile statements about people living with HIV.

DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s associate director of communities of colour, told Billboard that the “rhetoric” DaBaby used is “inaccurate, hurtful and harmful” to the LGBT+ community the “estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV”.

“While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologise’, actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future,” Usher said.

Fashion brand Boohoo – who own men’s clothing brand BoohooMan – condemned the use of homophobic language and announced it would “no longer be working” with the rapper.