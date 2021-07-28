Menu

RuPaul lands major role in new Netflix series and it sounds kinda stunning

Maggie Baska July 28, 2021
RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race

Drag legend RuPaul will be joining the cast of Netflix's newest adult-oriented comedy series Chicago Party Aunt. (World of Wonder)

RuPaul is joining the cast of Netflix’s new adult-oriented animated comedy series Chicago Party Aunt.

The Drag Race host will lend her iconic voice to the series as Gideon, a “bougie” salon owner, in the upcoming series, according to Variety. The character is a “fish out of water” in Chicago and decides to turn a local barber shop into a New York-style hair salon.

Superstore‘s Lauren Ash and The Book of Mormon star Rory O’Malley will also lend their vocal talents to the show.

Ash will play Diane Dunbroski, an “ageing party girl with a heart of gold” who clashes with Gideon. Diane also has a “penchant for wine” and fondness for “80s rock”.

Variety reported that Diane also has a mantra that she lives by: “If life gives you lemons, turn that s**t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

O’Malley will play Diane’s gay nephew Daniel, who is spending a gap year living with his aunt in Chicago. According to Variety, Daniel was expected to go to university at Stanford, but is, instead, trying to figure out his way in life.

Kill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Chris Witaske are also cast as characters on Chicago Party Aunt.

The animated series is based on a Twitter account

The new Netflix series is based on a parody account named Chicago Party Aunt, which shares jokes and observations about the Illinois city.

The posts range from talking about Chicago-area food and drink to the wacky personalities that inhabit the city.

The Chicago Party Aunt account, which was created by Witaske, shared the good news about the upcoming series.

“Holy s**t! Netflix just bought the rights to my life!” it tweeted. “Anybody have a password I can borrow?”

Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of the new animated series. Deadline reported the series will air in two parts, with the first eight episodes debuting on 17 September.

