Protestors hold an effigy of former President Donald Trump as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz arrive for a news conference. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz fled their own press conference after it slipped into chaos as protesters strongarmed in.

On Tuesday (27 July), the pair joined the rest of the so-called Sedition Caucus, a bloc of lawmakers who voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, for a press conference outside the justice department as a committee inquiry into the Capital Riots began inside.

Representatives Greene, Gaetz, Louie Gohmer, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Bob Good “demanded answers” over the fate of those arrested in connection to the riots, taking aim at attorney general Merrick Garland.

But when protesters armed with whistles and signs met the Trump sycophants, they were quick to cry “the left” and shut down the conference.

One protester blew furiously on a whistle throughout Greene’s speech, while Gaetz was met with chants of “Are you a paedophile?” and signs that read: “Traitors + Rapists: Sit Down.”

The Florida congressman and close Trump ally is being investigated by the justice department into whether he had a sexual relationship with a teenager and paid her to travel with him.

As the protesters tried to drown out the press conference, Gaetz said: “We’re wondering why questions that have been asked by colleagues for many months have gone unanswered.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, after whining about how she’s not even allowed inside the justice department lobby, told the literal whistleblower: “We are not deterred.”

Then, moments later, a staffer, sufficiently deterred, said: “The left is interrupting the press conference, we need to end it.” She then scurried off.

After protesters use free speech to demonstrate, Marjorie Taylor Greene says they are ‘silencing free speech’

“Radical communist leftist are hell-bent on silencing free speech in America,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a Twitter statement after having a, er, whistle blown in her face.

It remains unclear whether she sat down with the demonstrators to discuss their political leanings, such as whether they are, in fact, communists, or if it’s just a baseless assumption, like most of her opinions.

“Just like in California, BLM/Antifa domestic terrorists followed their Democratic Party marching orders and formed a mob to try to shut down America First voices fighting for the truth,” the Georgia representative added.

“I refuse to back down to the vile left and will continue to demand answers about January 6th.”

Greene had earlier spent time demanding that no answers be found as she voted against the motion to form a committee that will serve as the most high-profile accounting of the deadly pro-Trump riot.

Top Republicans had attempted to lock arms to shield their former leader – and themselves – from the bill that called for the creation of the independent commission into the violence that seized the Capital Complex that led to five people losing their lives.

Organised at the behest of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the panel will consist of 13 members.

Wielding subpoena power, eight members will be named by the Democrats while five by Republicans. Its organising resolution calls for “the facts, circumstances and causes relating to the Jan 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack”.