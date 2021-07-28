Lizzo debunks ridiculous rumour she killed a fan in peak Lizzo fashion

Lizzo performs live on stage at The BRIT Awards 2020 (Dave J Hogan/Getty)

Lizzo has officially shut down the ridiculous rumour that she once killed a person while stage-diving at one of her concerts.

On Tuesday (27 July), the “Good as Hell” singer took to TikTok to address some of the crazier claims that are circulating on social media.

And when it came to the one about her crushing a person in a stage dive, she confirmed that she is 100 per cent not that b***h.

“So I see a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” Lizzo said.

“That rumour, it’s a lie, first of all, I’ve never stage dived in my life.

“And b***h, kill somebody?! You all really gonna put that on my motherf***ing name?” she continued. “Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f***ing big.”

To drive home her point, Lizzo performed a faux stage dive onto her bed. “B***h!” she shouted after making a perfect landing.

In a follow-up video, Lizzo responded to a comment from a fan asking: “PLEASE WHO SAID THAT?”

“I don’t know who said it,” the star replied. “I wish I knew who said it so I could tell them to their face they was dead wrong but, while we at it, what else you motherf***ers have to say?”

That opened up the door to another hilarious rumour: that Lizzo is pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. Lizzo took this one in her stride as well by posting a joke bump reveal.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father,” she said, “but since we’re airing out all the rumours today… we’re gonna have a little America!”

Never change, Lizzo.