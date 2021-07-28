The lesbian Pride flag features on t-shirts, pins and more. (Etsy)

If you put the ‘L’ in LGBT+, or know someone who does, then the good news is that you can get some amazing gifts for that special someone in your life – you can be your own special someone, after all.

There are a couple of different lesbian flags, but the most popular features six stripes, mostly in orange and pink with one white stripe in the middle.

This flag is featured on a wide range of items from unique t-shirts to cute pins and vibrant phone cases right through to statement jewellery, some of which is designed by independent, LGBT+ creatives.

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the amazing items you can get to celebrate your lesbian pride.

This t-shirt features a flag in the colours of the lesbian flag which is dark orange, light orange, white, light pink and dark pink. The tee is available in white, black or grey and a number of sizes and you can get the gender neutral top from the PinkNews shop.

Plus you can shop all of the products featuring the lesbian flag colours including stickers, tote bags, mugs and more at pinknews.shop/collections/lesbian.

Another t-shirt you can get is this cute, subtle wildflower design. It features five flowers each in a colour from the lesbian pride flag for an alternative way to rep your Pride. You can get the t-shirt in a number of colours and inclusive sizes for £21 from an LGBT+ independent seller on Etsy here.

This necklace which features two interlocking female symbols is perfect to rep lesbian Pride all year round. It’s a bestseller on Etsy with reviewers saying it’s “high quality for the price” as well as being “super cute”. The necklace is priced from £5.85 and you can buy it from Etsy here.

Sticking with jewellery you can also get this bracelet or anklet in the colours of the lesbian flag. The handmade product is both waterproof and vegan and features the colours woven together for a cute accessory. They’re priced from £6 and you can get them from Etsy here.

These small earrings designed with the lesbian flag colours are another great accessory to add to your collection and make a statement. They’re another bestseller, partly thanks to the fact they’re hypoallergenic, and you can get them for £7 from Etsy here.

Another piece of jewellery you can get is this stainless steel ring in the colours of the lesbian Pride flag. Similar to the other items it’s handmade and hypoallergenic so you don’t need to worry about your finger turning green! The bestselling item is available from this Etsy store.

This lanyard in the colours of the lesbian flag is from an LGBT+ store on Etsy. It’s priced at £8.99 and is reversible, with the full flag on one side and a discreet stripe of the matching colours on the reverse, so you can be bold or subtle when you wear it. Head to Etsy here to buy the lanyard which is available in different Pride flag colours.

Another similar item is this keyring in the colours of the lesbian flag, perfect for brightening up your set of keys so you can carry them with pride! The handmade product is priced at £4 and available in a number of different flag designs and you can buy it from Etsy here.

This embroidered lesbian flag patch can be ironed-on or sown onto a denim jacket, backpack or more to showcase your Pride. It’s created by an independent LGBT+ seller on Etsy and you can get it for £5.49 here.

You can pair up your embroidered patch with this lesbian flag pin on your denim jacket or backpack for a truly 90s-style look. The cute and subtle pin is a great way to show your Pride and it’s priced at just £4 from Etsy here.

These woven shoelaces are designed in the colours of the lesbian flag, so you can walk with Pride at all times. They’re perfect for any shoes but in particular a pair of Dr. Martens or Converse will really show off the colours of the laces. The laces are priced at £6.49 and you can get them from Etsy here.

This phone case features a paint splash design in the colours of the lesbian flag and it’s available from the PinkNews shop. It’s compatible with a number of iPhone models and priced at $24.99/£18.14.

Other designs on the store include watercolour, retro and proud at heart and you can shop them all at pinknews.shop/collections/lesbian.

These three prints feature lesbian knights and their loves, as traditional fairytales and love stories are given a queer update. The designer says they made them “to celebrate Pride Month all year round” and you can buy them individually or the set for £9 from Etsy here.

This punny mug features the phrase “les-bee-an and proud” alongside a pink cartoon bee. You can choose different colours including pink, white and red, and it’s priced from £8.99 plus you can get it with a matching coaster from Etsy here.

This vinyl sticker sees the power fist in the colours of the lesbian flag. It’s ideal to add to your laptop, smart devices, water bottles and more to showcase your Pride. To get it head to Etsy here.