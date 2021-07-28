Colton Underwood (L) and Gus Kenworthy. (Getty)

Gus Kenworthy says being dubbed Colton Underwood’s “gay guide” by the media left “sour taste” in his mouth, insisting: “I’m still learning myself.”

Within hours of Underwood coming out as gay in April this year, it was announced that the former professional football player and The Bachelor star and had scored his own Netflix reality show, all about being gay.

Olympic skier Kenworthy will also star in the new reality show, prompting reports that he would act as Underwood’s “gay guide” to coming out as a queer athlete.

But Kenworthy has rejected the title, telling Advocate: “God, please, please, please don’t put it in quotes as ‘gay guide’.

“In actuality, I’m kind of just his friend.”

He continued: “It put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and mine included, because that’s not what I signed up for.

“I don’t want to come across as if I’m this holier-than-thou educator that knows everything. I don’t. I’m still learning myself.”

Gus Kenworthy wants to ‘pass on knowledge’ about being gay to Colton Underwood

Despite insisting that he is not Colton Underwood’s “gay guide”, Gus Kenworthy did admit that he “knows more” than the reality star about being openly gay in the limelight.

“I know more than he does, because I’ve been out for longer,” he added.

“And so I want to try and pass on some of that knowledge to make it a smoother road for him and to help open his eyes because he does have a platform, and he does have an amazing opportunity to connect with a lot of people.”

The timing of the reality show was unfortunate, Kenworthy admitted, announced on the same day as Underwood’s coming out and while he was backlash over allegations of stalking by his ex-partner, Cassie Randolph.

Kenworthy said: “While I understood a lot of the criticism [surrounding Underwood] and actually could even say I agree with some of it, it also doesn’t change the fact that it is still a big day for him. And it’s a huge weight off of his shoulders.”