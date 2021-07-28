Victoria Monét offered to step in and re-record "Levitating" with Dua Lipa after DaBaby made homophobic comments. (Amanda Edwards/Gareth Cattermole/Arnold Turner/Getty

Victoria Monét has kindly offered to replace DaBaby on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix, and we are absolutely here for it.

The remix of Dua Lipa’s hit song is leaving a sour taste in queer fans’ mouths after DaBaby launched a shocking homophobic tirade at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday night (25 July).

The rapper bizarrely claimed that HIV can kill a person within two or three weeks and made incendiary comments about fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot.

Dua Lipa spoke out on Tuesday (27 July), saying she was “surprised and horrified” by DaBaby’s comments. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGBTQ community,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans are crying out for Dua Lipa and Victoria Monét to cut DaBaby out of ‘Levitating’

Shortly afterwards, Victoria Monét decided to extend a helping hand to the gays, offering to step in and record a new version of “Levitating” with Dua Lipa – and to say fans are here for it would be an understatement.

If she would like to replace DaBaby’s verse on levitating I’m totally available https://t.co/UNVhH0gDEU — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 27, 2021

Id actually pass out stop playing pic.twitter.com/XWzvmhVxmX — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) July 27, 2021

Replacing a homophobic artist with a queer one on Levitating? Let’s go ahead and make that into reality pic.twitter.com/VKCHyEGeq2 — Joshua (@JustJoshing_7) July 27, 2021

I’m gonna pass out 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zx3d5EyqES — de original beyons³³³ (@SKINNIELEGEND28) July 27, 2021

LGBT+ Dua Lipa fans will be waiting with baited breath for a new version of “Levitating” after DaBaby doubled down on his homophobic comments on his Instagram Stories.

Instead of apologising for his comments, DaBaby suggested the backlash against his Rolling Loud performance was a “weak ass internet issue”.

“I say if you don’t got AIDS put a cellphone light up, I say if you ain’t suck d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone lights up so I can drop my next song,” DaBaby said.

“I wasn’t going on a rant, that’s called a call to action, that’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer, I’m the best live performer… you interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying.

“All the lights went up, gay or straight, you want to know why? Cause even my gay fans don’t got f**king AIDS, stupid ass n****s. They don’t got AIDS, my gay fans, they take care of themselves, they ain’t no nasty gay n****s, they ain’t no junkees.”

He continued: “I say if you don’t suck d**k in a parking lot put your cellphone light up, you know what my gay fans did? They put their motherf**king light up… cause my gay fans, they ain’t going for that, they got class.”

DaBaby’s comments have been condemned by the Terrence Higgins Trust, a UK-based HIV charity.

“It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the music industry and in society at large.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV. You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.”