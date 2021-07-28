Menu

Dua Lipa is ‘surprised and horrified’ by rapper DaBaby’s disgusting homophobic rants

Josh Milton July 28, 2021
On the left: Headshot of Dua Lipa in a sequinned black blazer. On the right: Headshot of DaBaby in a floral blazer

Dua Lip (L) denounced DaBaby for his controversial remarks about queer people and those living with HIV. (Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has said she is “surprised and horrified” by rapper DaBaby’s offensive tirade that targeted queer people and those living with HIV.

In video footage shared on social media, DaBaby, known for his blush-inducing provocative raps, remarked about “sucking d**k” in the parking lot and people dying from HIV.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida Sunday night (25 July).

Such incendiary comments, Dua Lipa said, are among the building blocks of anti-LGBT+ “stigma”.

She no longer even recognises her former collaborator, she wrote in an Instagram story Tuesday evening.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby for a 2020 remix of “Levitating”, wrote.

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby for a 2020 remix of ‘Levitating’, says she no longer ‘recognises’ him. (Screen capture via Instagram)

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGBTQ community.

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Among the explosive remarks DaBaby, 29, said: “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up.

“Keep it real.”

DaBaby apologises to those living with HIV – but not the LGBT+ community 

As the video footage of his rant rippled across social media, LGBT+ users and activists were left feeling stung by the misinformation the “Red Light Green Light” musician spread.

People living with HIV live long, happy lives, they stressed, pointing towards recent medical leaps that only years ago seemed impossible.

The Terrence Higgins Trust, a British sexual health charity, slammed DaBaby’s bombast as “unacceptable”.

“It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large,” Richard Angell, campaigns director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, told PinkNews.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV. You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”

DaBaby defended his homophobic rant by delivering another homophobic rant on Monday, branding the backlash as a “weak ass internet issue”.

“What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n****s on the internet or you bitter b****es on the internet,” he said.

“It’s not your business, what I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five-second clip from their goddamn crib on they phone.”

