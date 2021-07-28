Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Music

Demi Lovato says DaBaby’s HIV rant is proof that straight kids need LGBT+ education too

Josh Milton July 28, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article

Demi Lovato (L) tore into DaBaby for his homophobic rant. (Getty Images)

Demi Lovato has torn into DaBaby for his “disturbing” rant about HIV and gay men, saying it shows the importance of LGBT+ education.

In a five-part Instagram post published Wednesday (28 July), the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer skewered the rapper for saying that people living with HIV “die in two, three weeks” before knocking queer folk for “sucking d**k in the parking lot”.

Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, described DaBaby’s Rolling Loud music festival rant as “disturbing, stigmatising [and] homophobic”.

“The comments – which have now reached millions of people – centre around the trope that queer men are promiscuous, dirty and disease-ridden,” they said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“HIV is not a ‘gay disease’,” Lovato continued. “For decades, people have used the association between gay men and HIV/AIDS as an excuse to perpetuate harmful, painful and false narratives about queer people.”

Lovato brought attention to the fact that 23 per cent of HIV diagnoses in the US are heterosexual people, per data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

In spewing such stigma, Lovato said, DaBaby is stoking further fear and anxiety around the virus, compounding how one in 10 Americans living with HIV don’t even realise it.

“We need queer history taught in school,” they continued. “We need HIV education taught in schools. We need to crush the stigma around what HIV/AIDS is and what it and isn’t.

“But we aren’t going to be able to as long as straight people think it has nothing to do with them,” they concluded.

DaBaby’s homophobic rant leaves Dua Lipa ‘surprised and horrified’

Lovato joined a growing chorus of celebrities to have publicly condemned DaBaby

Dua Lipa issued a scathing takedown of her former collaborator on social media.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Lipa, who worked with DaBaby for a 2020 remix of “Levitating”, wrote on Instagram.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGBTQ community.

DaBaby speaks in a black sweatshirt onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019
DaBaby has addressed criticism against his homophobic rant. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

British sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, dubbed DaBaby’s outburst as “unacceptable”.

“It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large,” Richard Angell, campaigns director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, told PinkNews.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV. You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”

Related topics: DaBaby, demi lovato

Latest Posts

Troy Bailey mugshot for arrest in killing of Michelle “Tamika” Washington – a trans woman and passionate LGBT+ advocate
News

Murderer faces up to 50 years in prison for horrific killing of trans woman

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Tom Daley, Amandine Buchard and Carl Hester at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games
News

LGBT+ Olympians would tie Brazil on leaderboard if they were a country

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Lil Nas X appears in his Industry Baby video
News

Lil Nas X drops uncensored Industry Baby video and it’s truly a work of art

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

RuPaul lands major role in new Netflix series and it sounds kinda stunning

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Related Articles

Lizzo
Entertainment

Lizzo debunks ridiculous rumour she killed a fan in peak Lizzo fashion

Emma Powys Maurice - July 28, 2021

Music

Demi Lovato says DaBaby’s HIV rant is proof that straight kids need LGBT+ education too

Josh Milton - July 28, 2021

DaBaby
Music

Lil Nas X’s dad puts DaBaby firmly in his place after homophobic HIV rant: ‘Sit down’

Emma Powys Maurice - July 28, 2021

Lynne Spears (L) and Britney Spears pose for the camera wearing black
Music

Britney Spears’ mum launches blistering attack on singer’s ‘threatening’ dad Jamie

Josh Milton - July 28, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon