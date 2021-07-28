Menu

Lil Nas X’s dad puts DaBaby firmly in his place after homophobic HIV rant: ‘Sit down’

Emma Powys Maurice July 28, 2021
DaBaby

DaBaby has faced criticism for his comments about gay people and HIV. (Rich Fury/Getty)

Lil Nas X’s dad put DaBaby firmly in his place after his unhinged homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday (25 July).

DaBaby was hit with criticism for his shocking comments about queer men who “suck d**k” and people living with HIV, claiming they “die in two, three weeks”.

Addressing the crowd, the “ROCKSTAR” hitmaker shouted: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

As fans, collaborators and HIV charities condemned DaBaby for his misguided and clearly homophobic remarks, Lil Nas’ dad Robert Stafford refused to stay silent.

He took to Instagram to point out that DaBaby has been seemingly friendly with his son in the past, even posing for a fan photo with him.

“Bruh sit down you had your time,” Stafford wrote on his Instagram Stories with the photo of the two artists together.

DaBaby didn’t take well to the criticism. Shortly after his rant he doubled down on his views by accusing “bitter b****es” on the internet of twisting his “motherf***in’ words”.

“I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, ’cause I’m a live performer,” he claimed. “I’m the best live performer.”

Dababy’s apology was so pitiful he shouldn’t have bothered

DaBaby finally issued a limp apology on Wednesday (28 July), or something close to it anyway.

“I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air, y’all start a million man March. I’m told you y’all [sic] digested that wrong. But I ain’t gone lie, I’m impressed,” he told his 4.1 million Twitter fans.

“Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our Black ass… YA NOT.”

He admitted he was sorry for his “insensitive” remarks about people living with HIV.

“Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he tweeted.

“So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

 

