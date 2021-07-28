Menu

DaBaby issues apology for HIV rant that’s so pitiful he may as well not have bothered

Josh Milton July 28, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
DaBaby speaks in a black sweatshirt onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019

DaBaby has addressed criticism against his homophobic rant. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DaBaby issued a limp apology for his “insensitive” comments about people living with HIV – but stopped short of saying sorry to the LGBT+ community.

After unleashing a homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida on Sunday (25 July), DaBaby has been hit with criticism from fans, collaborators and HIV charities.

The 29-year-old took aim at people living with HIV, claiming they “die in two, three weeks”, and queer men who “suck d**k”.

On Tuesday he issued an apology of sorts, telling his 4.1 million Twitter fans: “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air, y’all start a million man March.

“I’m told you y’all [sic] digested that wrong. But I ain’t gone lie, I’m impressed.

“Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our Black ass… YA NOT.”

The “ROCKSTAR” hitmaker then apologised for his remarks about those living with HIV.

“Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he tweeted. “So my apologies.”

“But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all,” he added. “Do you. Y’all business is y’all business.”

He added: “And for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of Black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture.

“Keep yo money next time. Us ‘N****s’ human, too.”

“Other than that y’all cheer the fuck up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself.

“Flexed biceps,” DaBaby said, capping off his statement by urging people to buy tickets to his upcoming shows in Texas.

After DaBaby refuses to back down, Twitter users blast rapper’s ‘ignorance

Followers were left unimpressed by DaBaby’s so-called apology.

DaBaby was criticised after telling concert-goers: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up.

“Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”

