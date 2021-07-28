DaBaby has addressed criticism against his homophobic rant. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DaBaby issued a limp apology for his “insensitive” comments about people living with HIV – but stopped short of saying sorry to the LGBT+ community.

After unleashing a homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida on Sunday (25 July), DaBaby has been hit with criticism from fans, collaborators and HIV charities.

The 29-year-old took aim at people living with HIV, claiming they “die in two, three weeks”, and queer men who “suck d**k”.

On Tuesday he issued an apology of sorts, telling his 4.1 million Twitter fans: “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air, y’all start a million man March.

“I’m told you y’all [sic] digested that wrong. But I ain’t gone lie, I’m impressed.

“Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our Black ass… YA NOT.”

The “ROCKSTAR” hitmaker then apologised for his remarks about those living with HIV.

“Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he tweeted. “So my apologies.”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

“But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all,” he added. “Do you. Y’all business is y’all business.”

He added: “And for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of Black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture.

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time

us “NIGGAS” human too.#GodBless — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

“Keep yo money next time. Us ‘N****s’ human, too.”

“Other than that y’all cheer the fuck up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself.

“Flexed biceps,” DaBaby said, capping off his statement by urging people to buy tickets to his upcoming shows in Texas.

After DaBaby refuses to back down, Twitter users blast rapper’s ‘ignorance

Followers were left unimpressed by DaBaby’s so-called apology.

DaBaby’s ignorance is a direct result of decades of piss poor education around HIV/AIDS. That said, your homophobia tells on yourself when you continue to think gays are the only ones impacted by HIV and expose your own shitty sex ed. What a loser. https://t.co/mYPtjwSVZj — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) July 28, 2021

da baby’s official statement that he’s rebranding as da bigot: https://t.co/pBc5heKrNr — 𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚. (@wavyemma) July 27, 2021

Is this supposed to be an apology I don’t even know what he said but based on this response it’s like he doesn’t even care 😭 https://t.co/gRoxFC4kTU — 🚨OSSIMP PATROL🚨 (@OssimpPatrol) July 27, 2021

It’s 2021. The community don’t care for your shit. We are stronger than this ignorance. We will fight stigma and spread love to conquer such gross comments. https://t.co/tmcYoXW5G4 — Spencer (He/Him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@spencooper) July 27, 2021

He said the hiv aids people cool but https://t.co/aRNFPTlyNX pic.twitter.com/R1Q6latKkz — Bradley Seal (@YoNippIesHairy) July 27, 2021

DaBaby was criticised after telling concert-goers: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up.

“Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”