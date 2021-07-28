DaBaby dropped by fashion brand Boohoo over inexcusable homophobic rant

DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, 2021. (Getty/ Rich Fury)

Fashion brand Boohoo – who own men’s clothing brand BoohooMAN – has cut ties with DaBaby after the rapper went on a shocking homophobic rant.

DaBaby has faced massive backlash after making vile remarks about gay people and people with HIV/ AIDS during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday (25 July).

During the show, he said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”

In June, BoohooMAN released a 100-piece capsule collection with DaBaby. Boohoo also released a Pride collection, donating proceeds to It Gets Better, during the same month.

In the wake of criticism, the fast fashion brand has said that it will “no longer be working” with the rapper.

In a statement posted to social media, Boohoo said: “BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no long be working with DaBaby.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the Boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.

“We stand by and support the LGBT+ community, and do not tolerate hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

DaBaby tried to defend his homophobic rant, but just made it much, much worse

On Monday (26 July), DaBaby attempted to defend his homophobic rant, claiming the backlash was a “weak ass internet issue” and that none of his gay fans have HIV/ AIDS.

He said via his Instagram Stories: “I wasn’t going on a rant, that’s called a call to action, that’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer, I’m the best live performer… you interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying.

“All the lights went up, gay or straight, you want to know why? Cause even my gay fans don’t got f**king AIDS, stupid ass n****s.

“They don’t got AIDS, my gay fans, they take care of themselves, they ain’t no nasty gay n****s, they ain’t no junkies.”