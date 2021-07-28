Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

Activision Blizzard staff demand better for trans people and women of colour

Ed Nightingale July 28, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Activision Blizzard office

Activision office in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Employees of gaming giant Activision Blizzard are staging a formal walkout in the wake of the company being hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The walkout, held on 28 July, is calling on leadership to improve the working conditions for marginalised groups, particularly women of colour, transgender women, and non-binary people.

Prior to the walkout, staff had written an open letter to leadership demanding they “recognise the seriousness of these allegations and demonstrate compassion for victims of harassment and assault”.

The event will be both in-person and virtual. A live event will be staged from 10am-2pm (PT) at the Blizzard campus in California, while online employees will stop working from 9am-6pm (PT) and promote on social media using the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout.

“We are encouraging employees to take whatever time off they feel safe to do,” a spokesperson said to Kotaku

“Most of us plan to take the full day off (without pay), but we understand some people like contractors and associates, and those who are paid less than they deserve, might not have the ability to do so.”

The walkout has been accompanied by a statement of intent to Activision Blizzard leadership

Following responses by leadership to the lawsuit, employees “believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership”.

The statement includes a number of demands, including:

  1. An end to mandatory arbitration clauses in all employee contracts, current and future.
  2. The adoption of diverse recruitment and promotional practices to improve representation
  3. Publication of data on salaries, compensation and promotion rates to deliver equity
  4. Empower a company-wide Diversity, Equity & Inclusion taskforce to audit the reporting structure, HR department and executive staff.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Organisers of the walkout are requesting other members of the gaming community to show their support online using the #ActiBlizzWalkout hashtag.

They’re also promoting the following diverse charities:

The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for its “frat boy” workplace culture and instances of sexual harassment.

Many Activision Blizzard employees, current and former, have spoken out about their experiences at the company, including both men and women. 

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: Activision Blizzard, sexual harassment

Latest Posts

Katarzyna Zillmann Olympics Poland queer
Sport

Polish Olympian Katarzyna Zillmann tells the world she’s queer after winning silver

Lily Wakefield - July 29, 2021

Troy Bailey mugshot for arrest in killing of Michelle “Tamika” Washington – a trans woman and passionate LGBT+ advocate
News

Murderer faces up to 50 years in prison for horrific killing of trans woman

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Tom Daley, Amandine Buchard and Carl Hester at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games
News

LGBT+ Olympians would tie Brazil on leaderboard if they were a country

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Lil Nas X appears in his Industry Baby video
News

Lil Nas X drops uncensored Industry Baby video and it’s truly a work of art

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Related Articles

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick
Entertainment

Activision Blizzard CEO issues frank apology for ‘tone deaf’ reaction to sexual harassment claims

Ed Nightingale - July 28, 2021

The Garden Path
Entertainment

The Garden Path is a calming, gorgeous and wistful upcoming life sim – and you can even brew tea

Ed Nightingale - July 28, 2021

Activision Blizzard office
Gaming

Activision Blizzard staff demand better for trans people and women of colour

Ed Nightingale - July 28, 2021

Om Nom from Cut The Rope
Entertainment

People have discovered that this iconic game character is canonically bisexual and they’re losing it

Ed Nightingale - July 27, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon