Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

‘Horrendous’ bouncer ‘kicked two women to the ground’. All they did was share a kiss

Josh Milton July 27, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
A bouncer tries to stop his photograph being taken at a dimly-lit bar

A bouncer at the Nordic Bar allegedly threw two women to the ground for sharing a kiss. (Facebook)

A nightclub owner in Malta has said he is investigating claims that bouncers brutally threw to the ground two women for sharing a kiss.

Activists first raised concerns after a woman recalled her “horrendous experience” at the Nordic Bar in St Julian’s, Malta, on Facebook Monday (26 July).

The victim, Celine Balzan Gera, described how she swung by the bar with a friend. Sitting down due to COVID-19 restrictions, “we shared a kiss and soon enough one of the bouncers came to kick us out,” she said.

But after they resisted, the bouncer allegedly forced them both to the ground, kicking them repeatedly as he held them down.

“As we were unsure why we were being kicked out, we resisted and asked for a reason why,” Gera said, “when the bouncer threw us both to the ground, kicking us and putting pressure to be kept down.

“Absolutely disgusted by the way we were treated. Been to this place before and never in my life have I experienced homophobia and abuse in this kind.”

Nordic Bar bosses told Times of Malta that an investigation has been launched into the reported incident.

“We are carrying out our own investigations on the matter as well as collaborating with the police,” the owner said

“This is a very serious matter.”

European lawmakers condemn ‘unacceptable’ homophobia in Maltese nightclub

The episode was in no way surprising, the Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) said, as it urged patrons to pass on the nightclub altogether for their own “safety”.

In a survey, MGRM said that more than half of LGBT+ people do not consider Paceville, the nightlife district in St Julian’s, safe.

Bouncers, in particular, were found by the group to target queer bar-goers – almost a fifth encountered aggression from coolers, they said.

Reported struggles ranged from security objecting to them kissing to the 14 per cent of respondents who said the incidents turned violent. Five per cent required medical assistance after the scuffles, they said.

“Nordic Bar was one of the frequently mentioned venues in our study on the safety of LGBTIQ people in Paceville,” the MGRM said on Facebook.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“At this point we advice the community not to go to this venue unless action is taken that guarantees our safety.”

Cyrus Engerer, a Maltese member of the European Parliament, called for more diversity training among bar staff to ensure that they are “made known of our freedom and rights in Malta”.

“What happened once again at The Nordic Bar Malta is unacceptable,” he said in a Facebook post.

“These past few weeks have seen a rise of homophobic violence in Malta. We have the best laws in Europe, yet hate is still strong and present.”

“Everyone must feel safe,” he said, “we are an LGBT+ Freedom Zone.”

 

Latest Posts

Troy Bailey mugshot for arrest in killing of Michelle “Tamika” Washington – a trans woman and passionate LGBT+ advocate
News

Murderer faces up to 50 years in prison for horrific killing of trans woman

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Tom Daley, Amandine Buchard and Carl Hester at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games
News

LGBT+ Olympians would tie Brazil on leaderboard if they were a country

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Lil Nas X appears in his Industry Baby video
News

Lil Nas X drops uncensored Industry Baby video and it’s truly a work of art

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

RuPaul lands major role in new Netflix series and it sounds kinda stunning

Maggie Baska - July 28, 2021

Related Articles

The Dutch 16-year-old refused to answer the question 'are you a boy or a girl'.
World

Teen left with broken nose and fractured jaw for refusing to answer ‘are you a boy or a girl?’

Vic Parsons - July 28, 2021

Grindr Tokyo 2020 Olympic lgbt athletes
Sport

Morons are putting queer Olympians at risk by sharing their Grindr profiles

Lily Wakefield - July 28, 2021

Olympics Tom Daley
Sport

Author expertly explains why Tom Daley saying he’s a proud gay Olympian is ‘necessary’, actually

Michele Theil - July 28, 2021

A bouncer tries to stop his photograph being taken at a dimly-lit bar
World

‘Horrendous’ bouncer ‘kicked two women to the ground’. All they did was share a kiss

Josh Milton - July 27, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon