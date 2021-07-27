Faace has released two new products named Dirty and Dull set to "become your favourite facial cleansers". (Faace)

Cult favourite beauty brand Faace has launched two new cleansers to help skin become the best it’s ever been.

The brand, who provide “fuss-free solutions to skin disrupted by life,” has released Dull Faace and Dirty Faace.

The two new cleansers from Faace are now available worldwide from wearefaace.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Dirty Faace cleansing wash “doesn’t just get rid of hangers on” like old make-up, dirt SPF and pollution but also soothes and moisturises your complexion.

The plant-based product features coconut for a creamy lather while rose water, aloe extract and glycerin help stop any other moisture in your dermis getting rinsed down the drain.

It will also rebalance your skin’s pH levels, ward off breakouts and the grapefruit seed oil is said to kickstart a lacklustre complexion thanks to vitamin C and A.

Then there’s the multi-tasking Dull Faace cleanser mask and combo which can be used to quickly remove impurities during your daily routine or if you’ve got more time you can leave it on as a mask.

The brand recommend this one for clogged pores and loosening dead skin cells with ingredients including green tea, turmeric, vitamin C and E which are punchy antioxidants.

Faace helps raise vital funds for period poverty and menopause awareness

The UK-based brand launched last year with their products available worldwide on their website as well as via retailers including Cult Beauty, Anthropologie and Harrods.

The products are 100 percent vegan and tube containers are made from 60 percent recycled plastics as well as being totally recyclable.

Faace also donates a pack of period products to someone in need for every hero mask purchased – including Dull Faace and Dirty Faace – to support those struggling with period poverty.

Another product that gives back is Menopause Faace, which sees the brand donate to The Menopause Charity for every purchase to help raise awareness.

To shop all of the products including Dull and Dirty Faace head to wearefaace.com.