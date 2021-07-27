On TikTok, former Blizzard personnel manager Kevin Meier took to TikTok to say say that the allegations against Activision Blizzard are true (TikTok)

Following the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for sexual harassment, more victims have come forward – including men.

As reported by Kotaku, a former male employee at Blizzard shared his experience on Twitter of sexual harassment, but hasn’t been named.

That includes unwanted shoulder rubbing, sex proposals, and conversations about sex acts in front of colleagues who stayed silent.

These issues weren’t discussed with HR for fear of becoming office gossip. When the individual confided in other colleagues, it was brushed off.

Former Blizzard employee Cher Scarlett told Kotaku that male employees, including senior managers, would engage in games of “gay chicken” where “the first man to grab the others’ junk won”.

Scarlett is aware of at least three men who reported Blizzard to the California Department of Employment and Housing that in part led to the legal complaint.

On TikTok, former Blizzard personnel manager Kevin Meier has said the allegations against Activision Blizzard are true.

“In [Activision Blizzard’s] response, they said ‘this does not represent who Blizzard is,” he said. “Yes it does, and it has for a long time. Since my first day back in 2012, I was sexually harassed, and women have it way worse.”

However, since his video went viral, there have been claims on both Reddit and Twitter that Meier was involved in this behaviour himself.

Another former employee, Joy Fields, who worked for Blizzard for six years in the Customer Service and Creative Development teams, has added her voice to the allegations.

In a Twitlonger, she describes her time at the company and the extensive sexual harassment she received.

I want to add my voice to the Activision Blizzard lawsuit. Read: https://t.co/7a7OFigDzn — Joy Fields (@joykinz) July 26, 2021

“Throughout my time at Blizzard I was constantly treated by men like a sex object,” she says, before detailing specific accounts.

“This kind of behavior was prevalent in every department I worked in. It was a hard line to toe. I was a sex positive, sexually empowered woman and I believe that was often exploited due to power imbalances and the pressure to be chill,” she says.

“This kind of behavior was so incredibly normalized I never saw any of it as a problem until years later and some major distance from Blizzard. I was someone who tried hard to be a part of the “boy’s club”, to fit in, be liked and secure my career.

“I feel the need to apologize for that and for any behavior I ever exhibited that made anyone feel uncomfortable in any way. I’m sorry I didn’t do more or realize how bad things were sooner. I am sure there are many people who would have stepped up but were also trying to fit in. I feel like they are victims of this culture, as well.”

