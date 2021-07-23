Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Lil Nas X dances naked and escapes prison through hole in epic Industry Baby video

Maggie Baska July 23, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Lil Nas X Industry Baby music video

Lil Nas X dances naked in a shower room and breaks out of prison alongside Jack Harlowe in incredible new 'Industry Baby' music video. (YouTube/Lil Nas X)

Lil Nas X reigns supreme as the king of music video, dancing naked in a shower room and staging an incredible prison break for his new single “Industry Baby”.

“Industry Baby” is Nas’ third single of 2021, following in the footsteps of the unforgettable “Monterro (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down”.

The video continues the star’s epic storytelling and holds true to Nas’ tweet that it is “NOT FOR YOUR KIDS”.

“Industry Baby” opens with a judge handing Lil Nas X a guilty sentence in court, following on from a previously released skit the rapper created satirising his Nike “Satan shoe” saga.

He’s then transferred to Montero state prison, where his cell is filled with Grammys and twerking cellmates.

The video cuts to the Lil Nas X and his backup dancers stripping down for a jaw-dropping, steamy dance scene in the prison’s shower room.

As it turns out, Nas has been burrowing his way out of his cell, with his hole cleverly hidden behind a poster of the iconic moment where Lil Nas X kissed his backup dancer at the BET Awards, in the style of The Shawshank Redemption.

“Industry Baby” features a brief cameo from Teen Wolf and Arrow actor Colton Haynes. The actor plays a security guard lusting after Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video on his phone.

Lil Nas X throws back at doubters and homophobic haters in song’s lyrics

Sexy shower dance scenes and prison breaks aside, Nas’ promise to remain true to himself is reflected in the lyrics to “Industry Baby”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The star calls out people who “said it was the end” of his fame because “then I went did it again”. He also promises he won’t “run from nothing” even if his haters “get your soldiers”.

“I’m the industry baby,” Nas declared.

In addition to the release of the single and tantalising video, Lil Nas X opened the “Bail X Fund” in partnership with The Bail Project, a non-profit aiming to pay bail for people financially unable to do so for themselves.

Nas said in a statement that music is his way to “fight for liberation” and is his “act of resistance”. But he acknowledged that “true freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works”.

He linked his “Industry Baby” music video to a fundraiser for the non-profit which has raised over $11,800 since the video dropped.

Related topics: lil nas x

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Love In Colour is produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph
Film and TV

Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph to produce new queer film Love In Colour – and it will be ‘so gay’

Jonny Yates - July 23, 2021

Apex Legends Seer
Entertainment

New Apex Legend Seer can hear heartbeats and is basically a giant moth

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

World of Warcraft Activision Blizzard protest
Entertainment

Huge in-game World of Warcraft protest takes aim at Activision Blizzard’s ‘frat boy’ culture

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon