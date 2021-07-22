One of Us Is Lying is based on the best-selling YA novel by Karen M. McManus. (YouTube/Peacock)

The first teaser trailer for new drama One of Us Is Lying has been released – and it looks intense.

The series is based on the best-selling YA novel by Karen M McManus, which is set in a high school that is rocked by the mysterious death of a student.

The upcoming television adaption will premiere exclusively “soon” on streaming service Peacock.

The plot reads: “One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.”

The series stars Mark McKenna as Simon – the creator of an online gossip group who dies during detention – alongside four newcomers as the other students.

Marianly Tejada plays Brownyn, the “brain” who is an overachiever focused on her future and Cooper van Grootel plays Nate, the “criminal”, a student and drug dealer on probation

While Annalisa Cochrane is Addy, the “princess” and a popular cheerleader and Chibuikem Uche plays Cooper, the “jock”, a baseball pitcher with a promising career.

In the book one of the main characters is queer – and we won’t give away any spoilers as to who it is – but it’s likely that their storyline will also feature in the television adaption.

The One of Us Is Lying trailer hears Simon say: “I hope you’re ready for a wild year because it’s only the first day of school and one of these four made it my last.”

Viewers then see glimpses of the “four suspects” lives including romances and high emotions – but little else is revealed.

Fans of the book are pretty excited at the short teaser trailer with one saying: “Yes, this is one of my favourite YA books, and I’m so pumped that this show is coming soon!”

Another added, “this looks like it won’t disappoint! Super excited!!” while someone else questioned how true the series will be to the book saying, “wonder if they’ll change it up, cause everyone who’s read the book knows how it ends.”

One of Us Is Lying is premiering on streaming service Peacock in the US, while a UK platform is yet to be announced.

To sign up and find out more head to peacocktv.com. It’s also home to Tina Fey’s Girls5eva and We Are Lady Parts, a series about an all-female Muslim punk band.