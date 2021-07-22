Loki’s ‘crazy, bisexual, alien’ sex scenes cut from Disney Plus show

'Assembled: The Making of Loki' reveals that Marvel writers almost included sex scenes in the Disney Plus Loki series. (Disney Plus/Marvel)

A glimpse behind the curtain of the Loki series has revealed shocking details about what Marvel almost included in the show – including “crazy mischief” sex.

The hit series has broken a lot of barriers for Marvel and Disney Plus. In the early days, the show’s creators confirmed that Loki is bisexual, and it was also revealed that the trickster god’s sex is “fluid” in the series.

Now, fans can get a further look into the development and planning process for the series in Assembled: The Making of Loki. This included a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of a whiteboard where plans for the series were explored by the show’s writers.

In the shot, head writer Michael Waldron stands beside a numbered list of a “montage” which never actually appeared in the show. Though it’s a bit blurry, the list behind Waldron envisioned that Loki could be “visiting different time periods”, “doing crazy mischief, aka sex”, then pivoting to “taking power” and “collecting the Infinity Stones”.

At that point, Loki would have the Infinity Gauntlet and hold enormous power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the whiteboard added he would have had “more sex, bi, alien, etc”. But Loki would eventually become “infected with thoughts that it isn’t ‘real’ because of the TVA’s control over free will”.

Loki would return to the TVA where Mobius would be waiting for him and power down the Gauntlet. Then, the god of mischief would give “honest answers to Mobius”, and Mobius would show him “the sheer power of the TVA” in return.

It’s not hard to imagine why the sex scenes were cut from the Disney Plus series as many young people and children enjoy the Marvel movies and extended universe shows. But it’s a tantalising peek at what the series could have meant for the LGBT+ community, especially if Loki was able to bring his sexual preferences (aka “bi, alien”) into the show.

Season one director Kate Herron says there is ‘more road to travel’ with Loki’s bisexuality

Sadly, the show as it stands did not explore Loki’s sexuality on-screen beyond mentioning that the god has had love interests with “both” princes and princesses.

But Herron, who will not be returning for season two, hasn’t ruled out any further exploration of Loki’s sexuality in the future. The showrunner and producer told Collider, before her departure and season two was confirmed, that she didn’t “know plans for the future with Loki“.

“But I would say that part of my thinking was, well, if it’s canon and it’s acknowledged, then yeah I hope there’s obviously more road to travel with that aspect of his personality,” Herron said. “And I hope it has opened the door to more stories, definitely.”

So there is still hope that season two could include the god having a boyfriend or even “bi, alien” sex if Herron is to be believed.