Lil Nas X. (Paras Griffin/Getty)

Lil Nas X has written a powerful letter to his 20-year-old, closeted self ahead of the release of his new song “Industry Baby”.

In the note, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer opened up about the turmoil he experienced after he shot to fame with his song “Old Town Road”.

Addressing the letter to his 20-year-old self, Lil Nas X said: “I wrote a song for us. I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here.

“I know your sexuality has made you feel like it’s all downhill from here. I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers.

“I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. And I know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust.”

Lil Nas X continued: “But I need you to keep going. I need you to realise that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself.

“And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU.”

Lil Nas X’s note comes just hours before the release of his hotly-anticipated song “Industry Baby”. He dropped a spectacular prelude to the song on Monday (19 July), and it’s safe to say that fans are already obsessed.

He has also been teasing the song on TikTok for weeks, sending fans into a frenzy.

Lil Nas X previously wrote a heartfelt note to his 14-year-old self

In March, ahead of the release of his chart-topping anthem “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, Lil Nas X shared a heartfelt note to his 14-year-old self.

“I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret,” Lil Nas X wrote in the note.

He went on to correctly predict that people would accuse him of pushing an “agenda” with his steamy music video, adding: “But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

Lil Nas X’s career has gone from strength to strength ever since he burst onto the music scene with “Old Town Road”. That song went on to become a global hit, propelling him to global fame.

He went on to come out publicly as gay in 2019. In recent months, he has put his queerness front and centre in his music.

His debut album is expected to be released later this year.