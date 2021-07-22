Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima’s breathtaking expansion will let you tame adorable animals

Ed Nightingale July 22, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island

Ghost of Tsushima. (Sucker Punch)

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition includes a story expansion on Iki Island, where you can tame adorable animals.

Petting animals is a popular activity. The base game allows you to pet foxes, with 55.63 million foxes pet by players since the game’s launch last year, according to Sucker Punch stats.

It’s no surprise, then, that more animals are included in the expansion.

By playing soothing melodies on his flute, protagonist Jin can tame different animals, including adorable cats, deer and monkeys.

More story details about Iki Island have also emerged.

A mysterious Mongol tribe has taken over the island, led by a revered shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as “the Eagle”.

The “danger she presents to Jin and his people is unlike any they have faced”, according to a new PlayStation Blog about the expansion.

Jin’s journey to Iki Island will force him to confront past traumas and face old fears. Iki is in stark contrast to the island of Tsushima: it’s a wild and lawless land of raiders and criminals, and Jin will need to work with unsavoury characters to defeat the Mongols.

The Ghost of Tsushima expansion will include new stories and skills to uncover.

“With everything that has happened this past year, it’s no accident we also wanted to tell a story of healing… And we felt this would pose a unique and compelling challenge for Jin,” says senior writer Patrick Downs in the blog post.

“We all suffer wounds, from the humblest farmer to the mightiest jito. Wounds from the past that we carry with us. And the thing about a wound is that you can’t fight it, or stealth your way around it. Ghost weapons and samurai techniques won’t help you. A wound can only be healed.”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on 20 August and include the Iki Island expansion. 

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The complete Director’s Cut will be on both PlayStation 5 ($69.99 USD / €79.99 / £69.99) and PS4 ($59.99 USD / €69.99 / £59.99), or if you own the game on PS4 already you can upgrade to the PS4 Director’s Cut for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

Check out the full trailer below.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: playstation

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Apex Legends Seer
Entertainment

New Apex Legend Seer can hear heartbeats and is basically a giant moth

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

World of Warcraft Activision Blizzard protest
Entertainment

Huge in-game World of Warcraft protest takes aim at Activision Blizzard’s ‘frat boy’ culture

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Tokyo Olympics video game music
Entertainment

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony featured video game music and gamers are losing their s**t

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Dead Space remastered
Entertainment

Cult sci-fi horror game Dead Space to be remastered in newly announced, from-the-ground-up remake

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon