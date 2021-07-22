Ghost of Tsushima’s breathtaking expansion will let you tame adorable animals

Ghost of Tsushima. (Sucker Punch)

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition includes a story expansion on Iki Island, where you can tame adorable animals.

Petting animals is a popular activity. The base game allows you to pet foxes, with 55.63 million foxes pet by players since the game’s launch last year, according to Sucker Punch stats.

July 17 marks one year since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! For every fox you pet, every photo mode shot you shared, every standoff you completed, or any other way you joined us on this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an incredible year! pic.twitter.com/HVI3NxdGqQ — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

It’s no surprise, then, that more animals are included in the expansion.

By playing soothing melodies on his flute, protagonist Jin can tame different animals, including adorable cats, deer and monkeys.

Jin will also be able to visit various deer sanctuaries across Iki. pic.twitter.com/eqpzWx4uV0 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 21, 2021

More story details about Iki Island have also emerged.

A mysterious Mongol tribe has taken over the island, led by a revered shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as “the Eagle”.

The “danger she presents to Jin and his people is unlike any they have faced”, according to a new PlayStation Blog about the expansion.

Jin’s journey to Iki Island will force him to confront past traumas and face old fears. Iki is in stark contrast to the island of Tsushima: it’s a wild and lawless land of raiders and criminals, and Jin will need to work with unsavoury characters to defeat the Mongols.

The Ghost of Tsushima expansion will include new stories and skills to uncover.

“With everything that has happened this past year, it’s no accident we also wanted to tell a story of healing… And we felt this would pose a unique and compelling challenge for Jin,” says senior writer Patrick Downs in the blog post.

“We all suffer wounds, from the humblest farmer to the mightiest jito. Wounds from the past that we carry with us. And the thing about a wound is that you can’t fight it, or stealth your way around it. Ghost weapons and samurai techniques won’t help you. A wound can only be healed.”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on 20 August and include the Iki Island expansion.

The complete Director’s Cut will be on both PlayStation 5 ($69.99 USD / €79.99 / £69.99) and PS4 ($59.99 USD / €69.99 / £59.99), or if you own the game on PS4 already you can upgrade to the PS4 Director’s Cut for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

Check out the full trailer below.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]