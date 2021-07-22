Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

Fortnite creator let off with ‘slap on the wrist’ for crude homophobia during LGBT+ event

Ed Nightingale July 22, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Fortnite Rainbow Royale

Rainbow Royale in Fortnite (Epic)

A popular Fortnite map creator has had their work reinstated despite homophobic remarks against Fortnite’s LGBT+ Rainbow Royale event.

The Rainbow Royale event, to celebrate the LGBT+ community, is being hosted this week.

Map creator known as AwA responded to a tweet about the event on the Fortnite account with, “Oh, no”, and then when pressed, “I’m not a fanatic, but this is against nature.”

AwA is responsible for the Pro 100 map, one of the most popular user-created maps on the platform that is regularly featured in the creative hub and was included in Epic’s summer event.

Details of the response from AwA have been shared on Resetera.

Beyond his own response, AwA has liked a number of other homophobic tweets and memes in relation to the Fortnite event, as documented by Twitter user bnwkr.

In response, Epic disabled both the Pro 100 map and the Support A Creator code for AwA – essentially a referral code.

AwA initially apologised on Twitter, saying: “I know I made a mistake in the last tweets, I never expected them to hurt me, I’m really sorry for giving my opinion.”

This was then deleted and followed by another apology. 

“I am sorry for everyone I have said about the Rainbow Royale event and the LGBT+ community,” it reads. “I was not trying to hurt anyone but express my opinion about the event. I understand it is hurtful to the community and deeply sorry to everyone I have hurted. 

“The reason behind it was because it is against my religion and I was grown up that way. I will try better in the future and try to continue to strive as a creator. I have much to learn and correct. I hope you guys give me a second chance as everyone should have.”

Epic has since reinstated the map mere hours after the apology and disappointingly within the same week as its Rainbow Royale LGBT+ event.

It seems Epic will offer no further punishment.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: fortnite, Homophobia

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Apex Legends Seer
Entertainment

New Apex Legend Seer can hear heartbeats and is basically a giant moth

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

World of Warcraft Activision Blizzard protest
Entertainment

Huge in-game World of Warcraft protest takes aim at Activision Blizzard’s ‘frat boy’ culture

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Tokyo Olympics video game music
Entertainment

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony featured video game music and gamers are losing their s**t

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Dead Space remastered
Entertainment

Cult sci-fi horror game Dead Space to be remastered in newly announced, from-the-ground-up remake

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon