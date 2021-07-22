Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Homophobe kicked off plane after furiously ranting about gays ‘corrupting Disney’

Josh Milton July 22, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Homophobe's rant about Disney sees her kicked off plane

A video showed the moment a woman erupted into a homophobic rant on a plane. (Screen captures via Twitter/@DallasTexasTV)

Passengers on a Texas flight erupted into applause after a homophobic woman was removed for exploding into a rant about “f****ts corrupting Disney”.

There’s no in-between when it comes to travelling on a plane. It’s either a stale, hours-long ordeal with bad peanuts or your plane is forced to land because a woman became so homophobic the pilot feared passengers were in danger.

And in today’s instalment of homophobes on a plane – we’d prefer the snakes, to be honest – a passenger on a flight bound for DFW International Airport in Dallas, Texas, erupted into a homophobic tirade about LGBT+ people and Disney in front of children.

Woman explodes into homophobic rant about Disney right in front of children

A 46-second-long YouTube video captured the moment a woman made her way through the aisle to her friends with her mask dangling on her chin while arguing with fellow passengers.

The video, which is of two screen recordings of Snapchat footage, showed her shout “f***ing f****ts” and go on a rant about Disney.

In the first clip, after she hurls slurs in front of children, a passenger shouts back: “No one wants to listen to your bigotry, get off the plane.”

She, alongside her party, are then escorted off the plane, which was met with cheers and claps from passengers. But as the second video begins, she returns.

“You corrupted Disney,” she begins. “You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage.

“No, we don’t talk about that. But if we all want to talk about it, let’s talk about it.”

But before she can continue her bizarre bombast about, er, Disney, a person who appears to be a flight attendant grabs her by the arm and ushers her off the plane.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

A passenger then says as she’s tugged away that she’s a married lesbian who “fought for this country”.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the video, which has since been made private, was uploaded by the YouTube account Viral Dallas 99. It is the only video the account has posted.

The user alleged that the woman was on an American Airline flight and is a real estate agent based in northern Texas. Neither could be confirmed by the outlet, however.

 

 

Related topics: Disney, Gay, Homophobia, Texas

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Biden LGBTQ nominees Gina Ortiz Jones Shawn Skelly
News

Lesbian Air Force pilot and trans war vet confirmed by Senate for high-ranking defence posts

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

word of the decade 'My pronouns are...' badges
Trans

‘Pronoun police’ troll accidentally rallies against the gender binary and it’s delicious

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

Hollywood doctor Alex Khadavi homophobia restraining order
US

Top Hollywood doctor allegedly threatens to kill gay neighbours in horrific homophobic tirade

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon