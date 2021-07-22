Homophobe kicked off plane after furiously ranting about gays ‘corrupting Disney’

A video showed the moment a woman erupted into a homophobic rant on a plane. (Screen captures via Twitter/@DallasTexasTV)

Passengers on a Texas flight erupted into applause after a homophobic woman was removed for exploding into a rant about “f****ts corrupting Disney”.

There’s no in-between when it comes to travelling on a plane. It’s either a stale, hours-long ordeal with bad peanuts or your plane is forced to land because a woman became so homophobic the pilot feared passengers were in danger.

And in today’s instalment of homophobes on a plane – we’d prefer the snakes, to be honest – a passenger on a flight bound for DFW International Airport in Dallas, Texas, erupted into a homophobic tirade about LGBT+ people and Disney in front of children.

Woman explodes into homophobic rant about Disney right in front of children

A 46-second-long YouTube video captured the moment a woman made her way through the aisle to her friends with her mask dangling on her chin while arguing with fellow passengers.

The video, which is of two screen recordings of Snapchat footage, showed her shout “f***ing f****ts” and go on a rant about Disney.

Dallas Woman and her kids Dragged off of Airplane departing DFW after homophobic rant and attacking passengers pic.twitter.com/mUNCspvc95 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 20, 2021

In the first clip, after she hurls slurs in front of children, a passenger shouts back: “No one wants to listen to your bigotry, get off the plane.”

She, alongside her party, are then escorted off the plane, which was met with cheers and claps from passengers. But as the second video begins, she returns.

“You corrupted Disney,” she begins. “You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage.

“No, we don’t talk about that. But if we all want to talk about it, let’s talk about it.”

But before she can continue her bizarre bombast about, er, Disney, a person who appears to be a flight attendant grabs her by the arm and ushers her off the plane.

A passenger then says as she’s tugged away that she’s a married lesbian who “fought for this country”.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the video, which has since been made private, was uploaded by the YouTube account Viral Dallas 99. It is the only video the account has posted.

The user alleged that the woman was on an American Airline flight and is a real estate agent based in northern Texas. Neither could be confirmed by the outlet, however.