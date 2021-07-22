Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star as The Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage & Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Cabaret is returning to London’s West End for an intimate and immersive revival of the hit musical.

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in the musical at the Playhouse Theatre from 15 November.

Tickets for the new production of Cabaret are now on sale from ATGTickets.com.

The show teases: “Welcome to the Kit Kat Club. Home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret.”

Before the show guests will receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Club, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany – the period when Cabaret is set.

Oscar-winner Redmayne will star in the show as The Emcee, while Jessie Buckley will star as the iconic Sally Bowles.

The Playhouse Theatre describes this version of Cabaret as an “immersive” experience as the play will be performed in the round for guests.

Despite being a celebratory and lavish musical, the show also serves as a stark reminder about the rise of fascism, as it takes place alongside the growing presence of Nazi Party

Based on Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin, the musical has become one of the most successful shows of all time.

The original West End production premiered in 1968 and starred Judi Dench as Sally Bowles while Broadway productions have seen Emma Stone and Michelle Williams take on the role.

Other versions of the show have featured LGBT+ artists including Alan Cumming and Will Young, who have both appeared as The Emcee.

It features songs including “Wilkommen”, “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Mein Herr”, “Maybe This Time” and of course, the titular number.

It was also adapted into a 1972 film starring Liza Minnelli in her first role singing on screen, which has since become an iconic performance.

The film adaption went on to win eight Academy Awards including Best Actress for Liza and Best Director for Bob Fosse.

Tickets for Cabaret between 15 November and 5 March are now on sale at ATGTickets.com, with prices starting from £30.

Meanwhile e a second wave will be released in September for later shows. Traditional ticket lotteries will also be held closer to each performance.