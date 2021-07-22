Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

Argentina introduces ‘X’ gender markers on IDs as president demands ‘respect’ for non-binary people

Josh Milton July 22, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
A person in a rainbow face mask punches their fist in the air

Argentina's president just made gender-neutral passports a reality for non-binary citizens. (Manuel Cortina/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Argentina has become the first country in South America to roll out an ‘X’ gender marker on passports and national identity documents.

In a huge leap for equality in the continent, president Alberto Fernández issued a decree allowing all Argentinians to choose ‘male’, ‘female’ or ‘X’ on passports and National Documents of Identity (DNI).

“There are other identities besides that of man and woman, and they must be respected,” Fernández said at a ceremony in Buenos Aires.

The ‘X’ marker was introduced, according to the decree published in Argentina’s official gazette, or the Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina, for any Argentinian who “does not feel understood under the male/female binary”, including non-binary people.

“The ideal will be when all of us are just who we are and no one cares about people’s gender,” Fernández said, adding that there are a “thousand ways to love, be loved and be happy”.

Argentina joins a growing raft of countries that have adopted more inclusive national identity systems, including Canada, New Zealand, India and soon the US.

Argentina president ‘makes the impossible, possible’ with non-binary ID cards

Activists cheered, clapped and raised non-binary Pride flags up high at the Bicentennial Museum as the president outlined the shake-up, which has been in the making since 2012.

“We are making possible what once seemed impossible,” he added in a tweet.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Activists hailed the “historic breakthrough” of the ‘X’ gender marker as showing why Argentina remains at the “forefront of respecting human rights”.

“We understand that there is still a long way to achieve that real equality we all want,” said Flavia Masenzio, president of the Argentine LGBT Federation, in a Facebook statement.

“But this recognition puts on the global debate table a topic that needs to be addressed: non-binary identities exist and it is important to recognise them.”

“The recognition by the State of non-binary people is another important advance that drives us more to keep dreaming and demanding for equal rights for everyone,” Masenzio added.

“Because we know it is possible.”

Related topics: Argentina, non-binary

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Tbilisi Pride was cancelled after a far-right mob descended on the city
World

Georgia police arrest new suspect in connection with homophobic riots

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Quinn Canada football Olympics trans
Sport

Footballer Quinn makes history as first out trans Olympian to compete in Tokyo: ‘I feel proud’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

Bella Thorne in a strapless cream dress on the red carpet
US

Bella Thorne thanks FBI for arresting hacker who allegedly forced her to release nudes

Josh Milton - July 22, 2021

A person in a rainbow face mask punches their fist in the air
World

Argentina introduces ‘X’ gender markers on IDs as president demands ‘respect’ for non-binary people

Josh Milton - July 22, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon