Neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock was convicted of of 15 charges at London's Old Bailey (Counter Terrorism Police)

Neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock, who called for a “gay purge” and a “race war”, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on terror and hate offences.

Dymock, 24, promoted a banned right-wing group called System Resistance Network (SRN) through Twitter and on a separate website while studying at Aberystwyth University, the Old Bailey court heard in June.

In 2017, Andrew Dymock wrote an article that said gay people “are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good”. The SRN group also “preached zero-tolerance” of non-white, Jewish and Muslim communities.

Dymock was found guilty by a jury in June on 15 terror and hate charges. He was sentenced to seven years in prison by Judge Mark Dennis QC on Wednesday (21 July), with an additional three years on extended licence.

The judge said he believed Dymock posed a “significant risk of serious harm to the public”, BBC News reports.

“It is clear you were a leader and not a follower,” Judge Dennis said.

Neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock ‘chose’ a path of ‘dreadful bigotry’

He said Andrew Dymock was “wholly misguided” despite the fact that he is both “intelligent” and “well-read”, adding that he had the advantage of a “good education and family upbringing”.

Despite these privileges, Dymock “chose at the age of 20, to take the path of dreadful bigotry,” the judge said.

“In setting up and running the website and Twitter account for your extremist cause, you were prepared to inflame such vile prejudices in others and to promote and encourage hatred and violence towards other human beings in furtherance of your distorted and wicked cause,” Judge Dennis added.

Andrew Dymock was kicked out of SRN in February 2018. He was arrested later that year in Gatwick Airport, where he was planning to board a flight to the United States.

Police found Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf alongside extremist Nazi literature and logos in his luggage.

Following his arrest, Dymock claimed that he was actually bisexual, adding that he “leans towards being homosexual” in police interviews. He went on to wear LGBT+ Pride pins during his court appearances.

Dymock had insisted that he was innocent, telling detectives he had been set up by an ex-girlfriend who failed to recruit him into the far-right group National Action.

However, police uncovered Nazi paraphernalia in his university bedroom and his home bedroom, including books, flags, clothes and badges.

Investigators found evidence on his computer that he was radicalised as a teenager, with references to “executing f****ts” unearthed.

He was ultimately found guilty on five charges of encouraging terrorism, two of fundraising for terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, possessing a terrorist document, stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, and possessing racially inflammatory material.