Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Gaming giant Activision Blizzard sued over ‘frat boy culture’ and widespread sexual harassment

Ed Nightingale July 22, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard logo. (Getty)

A lawsuit has been filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision Blizzard for sexual harassment and unfair treatment of women.

As reported by Bloomberg, a two year investigation has taken place and found the company discriminated against female employees.

The complaint states that women make up 20 per cent of the Activision Blizzard workforce and are subjected to a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture”.

The complaint contains multiple allegations of harassment and discrimination, including “cube crawls” in which male employees “drink copious amounts of alcohol as they crawl their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behaviour toward female employees”.

Activision Blizzard are behind titles such as World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and Overwatch.

Male employees allegedly are allowed to play video games during the day, engage in sexual banter and joke openly about rape.

Female employees, meanwhile, are not held to the same standards. They are held back for promotions for fear of pregnancy, criticised for picking up children from daycare, and are kicked out of lactation rooms so male employees can have meetings.

There are multiple accounts of sexual harassment, derogatory comments and demeaning behaviour.

The lawsuit claims that one woman allegedly took her own life on a company trip due to a sexual relationship with her male supervisor who was found by police to have brought butt plugs and lubricant on the trip. Other employee confirmed that nude photos of the woman had been shared around male colleagues at a company party.

The complaint also notes that women of colour are particularly vulnerable, consistently micromanaged, and criticised for their body language.

Responding to the case, a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said in a statement: “We value diversity and strive to foster a workplace that offers inclusivity for everyone. There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind.

“We take every allegation seriously and investigate all claims. In cases related to misconduct, action was taken to address the issue.”

The spokesperson also claims the DFEH have “distorted” accounts and have been “disgraceful and unprofessional” in how they’ve conducted their investigation, particularly with regards to the suicide that has “no bearing whatsoever on this case”.

“It is this type of irresponsible behaviour from unaccountable state bureaucrats that are driving many of the state’s best businesses out of California,” it reads.

The agency behind the lawsuit is seeking an injunction to force compliance with workplace protections, plus unpaid wages, wage adjustments and benefits for female employees.

People are sharing support for women at Activision Blizzard and the wider industry

Since the report has been released, women have been sharing their experiences of working at Activision Blizzard.

Others in the industry have come out in support.

Twitch streamers have also been sharing their support and decision to boycott Activision Blizzard’s games – which is a powerful gesture considering the publisher is behind the likes of Call of Duty and Overwatch.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: Call of Duty, gaming, sexual harassment, World of Warcraft

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Biden LGBTQ nominees Gina Ortiz Jones Shawn Skelly
News

Lesbian Air Force pilot and trans war vet confirmed by Senate for high-ranking defence posts

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

word of the decade 'My pronouns are...' badges
Trans

‘Pronoun police’ troll accidentally rallies against the gender binary and it’s delicious

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

Hollywood doctor Alex Khadavi homophobia restraining order
US

Top Hollywood doctor allegedly threatens to kill gay neighbours in horrific homophobic tirade

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon