Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Sport

Sha’carri Richardson is doing absolutely fine after her Olympics heartbreak. Just ask Rihanna

Josh Milton July 21, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
On the left: Sha'Carri Richardson running. On the right: Sha'Carri Richardson looks to the camera

Sha'Carri Richardson is back. (Getty images/Screen capture via Instagram)

Sha’carri Richardson has bounced back after her Tokyo Olympic dreams were dashed, with help from Kanye West and Rihanna.

After a positive marijuana test saw her banned for 30 days, disqualified from the women’s 100m and skipped over for a spot on the 4x100m relay, Richardson returned to the spotlight for a major new campaign.

She resurfaced in the early hours of Wednesday (21 July) for a defiant advertisement for Beats by Dre, which also marked Kanye West’s musical comeback, before having banter with Rihanna herself.

So, safe to say she’s doing pretty well.

“Don’t have to miss me for too much longer,” Richardson wrote in an Instagram story ahead of the ad going live.

“[Sha’carri Richardson] doesn’t need you to let her do anything,” Beats wrote on Twitter.

In the ad, Richardson sprints across the track in Nike cleats while wearing – you guessed it – Beats by Dre earbuds to the tune of Kanye West’s comeback track, “No Child Left Behind”.

“Live Your Truth”, the advert concludes.

Ahead of the release, the 21-year-old also shared a photograph of herself on Instagram posing in front of an aggressively comfortable-looking bed.

None other than Rihanna took the opportunity to shade the Olympics, which has supplied athletes with cardboard beds. No, we’re really not kidding here. They’re literally made of cardboard.

Rihanna commented on the post, writing: “Yassss for the non-cardboard bed.”

Sha’carri Richardson, track sensation, barred from Tokyo Olympics

Sha’carri Richardson was a gold medal favourite until she was suspended for one month after testing positive for marijuana.

This nullified her victory in the women’s 100m race at the US track and field Olympics trials in Oregon earlier that month.

Her ban ends before the women’s 4x100m relay, however her name was left off the roster for USA Track and Field, even though the national body said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstance” – she had smoked after learning of the death of her biological mother.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on 2 July that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana and that she had accepted the suspension.

“I just say, don’t judge me and I am human — I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster,” Richardson told NBC that day. She stressed that those criticising her for her marijuana usage “don’t necessarily understand, and I wouldn’t even call them haters”.

She said she used weed, which is legal in the state of Oregan, to help cope with her mother’s death, having been raised by her grandmother.

“It sent me into a state of emotional panic,” she said.

“I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women’s 100 Meter final with grandmother Betty Harp. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Marijuana is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee are signatories to the WADA code.

It is strictly banned only during in-competition periods, with the USADA, a fellow WADA code signatory, saying it enhances performances.

If an athlete tests positive for a substance banned by the agency, they face up to a four-year ban. But if the sportsperson can prove that the drug-taken was not related to their performance and is willing to undergo treatment, this is reduced to just 30 days.

Related topics: olympics, sha'carri richardson

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Opinion

Sport’s toxic culture made me hang up my boots. Trans and non-binary kids deserve better than that

Lui Asquith - July 23, 2021

Robert Dover
Sport

The fearless gay athlete who came out and made Olympics history at the height of his career

Emma Powys Maurice - July 23, 2021

Olympics LGBT
Sport

7 defiant, daring and joyous queer moments from Olympics history that blazed a trail

Patrick Kelleher - July 23, 2021

Celia Quansah, Tom Bosworth, Demi Stokes, Tom Daley
Sport

The brilliant, brave and heroic LGBT+ Olympians flying the flag for Team GB

Emma Powys Maurice - July 22, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon