Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Netflix confirms it’s adding video games to your subscription in massive streaming shake-up

Ed Nightingale July 21, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Witcher Netflix

The Witcher. (Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that video games are coming to the subscription service.

The company said it was “in the early stages” of expanding into games, according to its latest financial results published on Tuesday.

Games will be included in current subscriptions at no additional cost and will focus initially on mobile gaming.

According to Axios, we can expect a service similar to “a smaller Apple Arcade”.

It will also be a mixture of licensed Netflix IPs and original work commissioned from independent studios.

However the service is far off, possibly launching in 2022. 

Netflix will build upon previous ventures into gaming, such as a number of Stranger Things titles and the interactive Black Mirror Bandersnatch.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” said Netflix in a letter to shareholders.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

Netflix’s move into games was reported on previously by Bloomberg, who confirmed former EA and Facebook exec Mike Verdu had been hired to run the gaming division.

The report suggested that gaming would be an additional stream of programming at no extra cost, and an extra outlet for marketing existing programmes.

Adding games to Netflix would give the platform a point of difference compared with main rivals Amazon Prime and Disney+.

The company’s interest in gaming is certainly strong in its programming, with adaptations of The Witcher, Castlevania and Resident Evil proving popular with viewers.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: netflix

Latest Posts

Marvel Loki
Entertainment

Loki’s ‘crazy, bisexual, alien’ sex scenes cut from Disney Plus show

Maggie Baska - July 22, 2021

boarding school homophobic Yorkshire islam ofsted
Education

Horrific book calling for gay people to be murdered found in faith school library

Lily Wakefield - July 21, 2021

surfside condo collapse Theresa Velasquez queer victim
US

Trailblazing queer music heavyweight named as 95th victim of Surfside condo collapse

Lily Wakefield - July 21, 2021

Curtis Jackson 50 Cent homophobia
Entertainment

50 Cent says it ‘stings’ when people call him a homophobe: ‘My mom’s gay!’

Lily Wakefield - July 21, 2021

Related Articles

Curtis Jackson 50 Cent homophobia
Entertainment

50 Cent says it ‘stings’ when people call him a homophobe: ‘My mom’s gay!’

Lily Wakefield - July 21, 2021

Halsey poses in a polka-dot dress on the red carpet
Music

Halsey calls out magazine for ‘disrespecting’ pronouns and ‘bastardising’ their words: ‘Do better’

Josh Milton - July 21, 2021

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker male Viera
Entertainment

Final Fantasy XIV director ‘deeply apologises’ for overloaded servers

Ed Nightingale - July 21, 2021

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas collection
Fashion

Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park swimwear range is bold, size inclusive and for all genders

Jonny Yates - July 21, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon