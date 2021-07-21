Rainbow Royale in Fortnite (Epic)

Fortnite developer Epic has unleashed the Rainbow Royale to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

It might not be Pride Month any longer, but that’s no excuse not to add queer content to games.

Rainbow Royale is essentially a collection of content to express yourself in the game. And best of all, it’s all totally free.

Available this week in the Item Shop, support diversity with the following rainbow items:

Four Rainbow Royale Sprays: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star

Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap

Take a’bow Emote

A rainbow flag prop has also been added to Fortnite Creative mode.

Add a little Rainbow Royale to your Island 🌈 pic.twitter.com/vvQjenNFzj — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) July 20, 2021

There are also music tracks available on the game’s radio stations from top LGBT+ artists:

Beatbox

Big Freedia – Platinum

Lil Nas X – Montero

Radio Underground

King Princess – Pain

Troye Sivan – STUD

Ben Platt – Imagine

Power Play

Daya – Bad Girl

Hayley Kiyoko – Found My Friends

Kim Petras – Malibu

Epic shared the news on Twitter, stating “Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus.”

Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus. This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale 🌈 Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time! 🔗: https://t.co/77O22iy3Gk pic.twitter.com/i6j8ozDEWv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

While many gaming companies celebrated Pride Month in June, it’s great to see Fortnite showing support outside of this – even if simply through some free cosmetic items.

Still, as noted by popular Fortnite news account iFireMonkey, some toxic players are now targeting others using the items.

“There has been so much drama regarding a event that should be about love and acceptance,” they said.

“Nobody is forcing you to celebrate this, so I don’t get why people are going out of the way to be rude towards others who are excited about this event.”

Let's start this thread off simple; I'm excited to see Fortnite supporting LGBTQIA+ as I feel no matter who you like, no matter who you are, you shouldn't get hated on just because of it. The Rainbow Royale event was unexpected but welcome!#ThankYouEpicGames /1 pic.twitter.com/798WmyP27j — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

Fans have been sharing their joy and artwork at the new Rainbow Royale items.

Rainbow Royale Announcement Image! This would be so cool to have as a loading screen!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/flNrThD8jl — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

this whole rainbow royale event has been amazing, its awesome to see epic do something like this for us 💖 pic.twitter.com/aP14mXmlYJ — OnslaughtIsCool (@onslaughtiscool) July 20, 2021

Hi @FortniteGame !! I'm a artist who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community that loves making Fortnite art. I am very happy with the love and support you give to us!

❤️🧡💛💚💙#rainbowRoyale pic.twitter.com/NmS4TknSQm — DQ (@DQconcepts) July 20, 2021

The Rainbow Royale cosmetic items launched on 20 July and are available until 27 July.

