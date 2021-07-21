Menu

Fortnite’s celebration of ‘amazing’ LGBT+ gamers is a welcome surprise this side of Pride Month

Ed Nightingale July 21, 2021
Fortnite Rainbow Royale

Rainbow Royale in Fortnite (Epic)

Fortnite developer Epic has unleashed the Rainbow Royale to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

It might not be Pride Month any longer, but that’s no excuse not to add queer content to games.

Rainbow Royale is essentially a collection of content to express yourself in the game. And best of all, it’s all totally free.

Available this week in the Item Shop, support diversity with the following rainbow items:

Four Rainbow Royale Sprays: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star

Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap

Take a’bow Emote

A rainbow flag prop has also been added to Fortnite Creative mode.

There are also music tracks available on the game’s radio stations from top LGBT+ artists:

Beatbox

Big Freedia – Platinum

Lil Nas X – Montero

 

Radio Underground

King Princess – Pain

Troye Sivan – STUD

Ben Platt – Imagine

 

Power Play

Daya – Bad Girl

Hayley Kiyoko – Found My Friends

Kim Petras – Malibu

 

Epic shared the news on Twitter, stating “Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus.”

While many gaming companies celebrated Pride Month in June, it’s great to see Fortnite showing support outside of this – even if simply through some free cosmetic items.

Still, as noted by popular Fortnite news account iFireMonkey, some toxic players are now targeting others using the items.

“There has been so much drama regarding a event that should be about love and acceptance,” they said.

“Nobody is forcing you to celebrate this, so I don’t get why people are going out of the way to be rude towards others who are excited about this event.”

Fans have been sharing their joy and artwork at the new Rainbow Royale items.

The Rainbow Royale cosmetic items launched on 20 July and are available until 27 July.

