Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Education

Horrific book calling for gay people to be murdered found in faith school library

Lily Wakefield July 21, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
boarding school homophobic Yorkshire islam ofsted

Some teachers told OFSTED the homophobic book was in the boarding school library for "research purposes". (Envato)

A horrific book calling for gay people to be murdered was found by OFTSED inspectors in a boarding school library.

The Institute of Islamic Education in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was inspected on 18 and 19 May, 2021, by the schools watchdog.

According to the report, published on Tuesday (20 July) a book was found by inspectors in the independent boys’ boarding school library titled Islam on Homosexuality.

OFSTED noted that the “book had been stamped by the school as a library book”, and that it “included inappropriate content which does not encourage respect for those who share one of the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010”.

The book contained descriptions of punishments for gay people, including that “participants of the homosexual act should be slained whether they are married or unmarried because in filth and mischief this act surpasses adultery”. It also contained an entire section on “putting to death” for “evil-doers”.

When inspectors questioned the school about the book, they found that there was a “difference of opinion” among staff.

While the boarding school’s headteacher “was clear that this book should not be in the school library”, some teachers insisted it was there for “research purposes”.

“By permitting this book to be freely accessible to pupils, leaders are failing to promote respect and tolerance for others, a fundamental British value,” the OFSTED report stated.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The discovery of a homophobic book in the boarding school library has been described as “disturbing”

The National Secular Society, which supports the separation of education and religion, told YorkshireLive in a statement: “It is appalling that a book calling for gay people to be executed could be found in a school library.

“It is even more disturbing that some school leaders appeared to defend the school’s decision to make this book available to children.

“Schools have a duty to promote equality for all. Giving a space for hateful and homophobic religious propaganda clearly runs contrary to that.”

Following the inspection, the boarding school said in a statement that it had “acted swiftly and decisively to address the issues raised by the inspectors”, and added: “The majority of the areas for improvement identified have now been rectified, and trustees, leaders and staff at the Institute are continuing to work with rigour, diligence and integrity to ensure that all appropriate standards have been met.

“The Institute’s full and unequivocal commitment to fundamental British values has been reaffirmed, and all books in its library are now consistent with these values.”

Latest Posts

Philip Pullman JK Rowling trans
UK

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman makes clear he is ‘anti-transphobia’

Lily Wakefield - July 23, 2021

A drag queen reads stories to children
US

State prosecutor accused of running outrageously racist, anti-LGBT+ Twitter account

Josh Milton - July 23, 2021

Football Manager
Entertainment

Football Manager to include women’s teams for the first time

Ed Nightingale - July 23, 2021

A blurred photo of a woman with a wound to the side of her head
News

Trans woman left with fractured eye socket after horrific attack. She just wanted to walk her dog

Maggie Baska - July 23, 2021

Related Articles

Employment tribunal Kristie Higgs rse lgbt inclusive education
Education

School worker fired for foul anti-LGBT+ comments wants to prove she was discriminated against

Lily Wakefield - July 16, 2021

cheerleading gay coach Murrieta California
US

Cheerleading coach allegedly fired because he’s gay. His students are having none of it

Lily Wakefield - July 15, 2021

Pride event primary school Izzy Montague
Education

Christian mum who thinks being gay ‘is a choice’ sues primary school over ‘Pride parade’

Lily Wakefield - July 13, 2021

Essex university apologises to trans staff and students
UK

Essex university issues ‘sincere’ apology to trans staff and students after equalities row

Vic Parsons - July 5, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon