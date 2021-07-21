Some teachers told OFSTED the homophobic book was in the boarding school library for "research purposes". (Envato)

A horrific book calling for gay people to be murdered was found by OFTSED inspectors in a boarding school library.

The Institute of Islamic Education in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was inspected on 18 and 19 May, 2021, by the schools watchdog.

According to the report, published on Tuesday (20 July) a book was found by inspectors in the independent boys’ boarding school library titled Islam on Homosexuality.

OFSTED noted that the “book had been stamped by the school as a library book”, and that it “included inappropriate content which does not encourage respect for those who share one of the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010”.

The book contained descriptions of punishments for gay people, including that “participants of the homosexual act should be slained whether they are married or unmarried because in filth and mischief this act surpasses adultery”. It also contained an entire section on “putting to death” for “evil-doers”.

When inspectors questioned the school about the book, they found that there was a “difference of opinion” among staff.

While the boarding school’s headteacher “was clear that this book should not be in the school library”, some teachers insisted it was there for “research purposes”.

“By permitting this book to be freely accessible to pupils, leaders are failing to promote respect and tolerance for others, a fundamental British value,” the OFSTED report stated.

The discovery of a homophobic book in the boarding school library has been described as “disturbing”

The National Secular Society, which supports the separation of education and religion, told YorkshireLive in a statement: “It is appalling that a book calling for gay people to be executed could be found in a school library.

“It is even more disturbing that some school leaders appeared to defend the school’s decision to make this book available to children.

“Schools have a duty to promote equality for all. Giving a space for hateful and homophobic religious propaganda clearly runs contrary to that.”

Following the inspection, the boarding school said in a statement that it had “acted swiftly and decisively to address the issues raised by the inspectors”, and added: “The majority of the areas for improvement identified have now been rectified, and trustees, leaders and staff at the Institute are continuing to work with rigour, diligence and integrity to ensure that all appropriate standards have been met.

“The Institute’s full and unequivocal commitment to fundamental British values has been reaffirmed, and all books in its library are now consistent with these values.”