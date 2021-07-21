Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park swimwear range is bold, size inclusive and for all genders

Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas are releasing a swimwear collection which will make you stand out this summer. (Dominique Powers)

Beyoncé and Ivy Park are releasing their first ever swimwear collection with Adidas.

For their fourth collaboration Adidas and Ivy Park are ensuring you have a hot summer regardless of your gender with the Flex Park capsule range.

The Flex Park collection will be released worldwide on 22 July at adidas.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The line is “crafted with every shape and person in mind”, featuring silhouettes for all genders with sizes ranging between XS and 4X.

The brand says: “The Flex Park swimwear capsule collection emphatically celebrates the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality – positively and boldly.”

It features swimsuits including one-pieces, bikini tops, thong bottoms and swim shorts alongside cover-ups with tees, shirts and skirts featuring the iconic Adidas stripes.

The swimwear pieces come in a statement neon orange palette and are made from 85 per cent recycled materials.

The collection is completed with accessories including a tote bag, towel, water bottle, bucket hat and a pair of Ivy Park slides in the neon orange.

Inspired by muscle beach culture, the campaign features the likes of Quincy Brown and body-positive model Tabria Majors wearing pieces from the collection.

Beyoncé herself recently appeared at the Flex Park pop-up in SoHo to promote the range – but only took a selfie from inside her car with the beach setup behind her.

Fans were still obsessed with her surprise – and brief – appearance with one saying, “I aspire to this. My baby pulled up, stayed in the car, turned to the camera, made a kissy face then dipped.”

One of the Beyhive said, “not her just pulling up and taking a picture 😭💀”, with another adding that they “love her so much” for it.

The Flex Park collection will be released from 22 July at adidas.com and from 23 July in-store.