Theatre

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to make your Yuletide gayer than ever with camp new Christmas tour

Jonny Yates July 21, 2021
BenDeLaCreme Jinkx Monsoon Christmas tour tickets

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will star in The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. (Jiji Lee)

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are here to make Christmas gayer than ever before with a headline world tour.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race stars are teaming up once again for a camp, festive feast entitled The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

The 2021 tour will head to the UK in early November with shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh planned before they return to the US and Canada.

The duo will then perform dates in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles as well as six shows in their hometown of Seattle.

They promise a “post-apocolypse-mas extravaganza” to spread some festive joy and make this Yuletide gayer than ever before.

BenDeLaCreme says: “After a year in captivity, Jinkx and I are bustin’ at the seams and rarin’ to go!

“Waiting for Santa is nothing compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we’ve collected around the globe!”.

While Jinkx Monsoon adds: “I’m thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display!”

BenDeLaCreme Jinkx Monsoon Christmas show
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will tour across the UK and North America with their festive show. (Jiji Lee)

Fans can expect signature whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and a few perennial favourites in the show, directed and produced by BenDela herself.

The Drag Race alumni have been entertaining audiences for the past three years with their sold-out holiday tours including To Jesus, Thanks for Everything and All I Want For Christmas Is Attention.

Last year they starred in The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, a 60-minute variety show which debuted on Hulu and solidified itself as a future festive classic.

Talking about her yearly Christmas shows BenDeLa told PinkNews: “I wanted to create a tradition that was for me and my chosen family, and a place for us to be, where we could reclaim that idea of homecoming.”

She adds that “so much of the imagery and messaging of the season just doesn’t really include us,” but says that “part of the zeitgeist right now is that queer folks are reclaiming the holidays”.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am BST or 1pm ET on Friday (23 July) and you can find out the full schedule and where to buy tickets below.

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s 2021 world tour dates

UK tour

  • 13 November – Liverpool Playhouse Theatre
  • 15 November – Edinburgh Queens Hall
  • 19 November – London Troxy
  • 20 November – Manchester Palace Theatre
  • 21 November – Brighton Theatre Royal
  • 22 November – Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
  • 23 November – Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets for Manchester and Brighton are available from ATG Tickets and Newcastle from Eventim. The other shows are available from the individual theatre websites.

US and Canada tour

  • 26 November – Montreal, QC (Rialto Theatre)
  • 27 November – Toronto, ON (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)
  • 30 November – Portland, ME (State Theatre)
  • 1 December – Boston, MA (The Wilbur)
  • 3 December – New York, NY (The Town Hall)
  • 4 December – New York, NY (The Town Hall)
  • 5 December – Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)
  • 6 December – Philadelphia, PA (Keswick Theatre, Glenside)
  • 8 December – St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald)
  • 9 December – Chicago, IL (Thalia Hall)
  • 10 December – Detroit, MI (The Majestic Theatre)
  • 12 December – Austin, TX (Paramount Theatre)
  • 14 December – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)
  • 16 December – Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)
  • 18 December – Los Angeles, CA (The Theatre at Ace Hotel)
  • 19 December – San Francisco, CA (The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre)
  • 21 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)
  • 22 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)
  • 23 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)
  • 24 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune)
  • 26 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune) matinee show
  • 26 December – Seattle, WA (The Neptune) evening show
  • 28 December – Vancouver, BC (Vogue Theatre)
  • 30 December – Portland, OR (The Newmark)

Tickets for Portland, Boston, New York, Denver, Phoenix and Seattle are available from Ticketmaster and Detroit from Ticketweb. The other dates can be bought from the website here.

 

Related topics: BenDeLaCreme, Christmas, jinkx monsoon, RuPaul's Drag Race

