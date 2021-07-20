Tom Clancy's XDefiant. (Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has announced a new free-to-play multiplayer shooter called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

Set to rival the likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, XDefiant will be based in the Tom Clancy universe with 6 v 6 arena combat.

According to the reveal video, “it’s fast-paced firefights meets punk rock mosh pit.”

So what differentiates the game from its competitors?

The game will have four playable classes, known as factions, based on different Tom Clancy games.

The Echelon from Splinter Cell will be the Support class; Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Wolves will be the Tanks; and the Cleaners and Outcasts from The Division will be the Assault and Healer classes respectively.

“Factions are at the heart of the game. They are inspired by maverick groups from across Tom Clancy’s games and beyond. From this inspiration, we created new characters and gameplay unique to our shooter. And we’ll continue to add to this diverse cast as the game evolves,” says Ubisoft in the trailer.

Each faction will have its own unique abilities, traits and an ultra to sway the tide of battle.

Ubisoft is also committed to building a welcoming community.

“We hope we can build a community that’s a place where people can connect and have fun,” they said. “And we’re committed to creating a welcoming game based on fairplay and transparency.”

The game is set for release across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, Luna and Stadia.

The game is still in early development without a full release date, but you can register to participate in the early rollout stages at playxdefiant.com.

It might not be the new Splinter Cell games fans are clamoring for, but XDefiant looks like it could be a welcome addition to the online multiplayer shooter space.

