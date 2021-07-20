Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey are starring in Constellations at Vaudeville Theatre between 30 July and 11 September. (Marc Brenner)

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey are starring in the West End revival of Constellations.

The first rehearsal images of the pair have been released ahead of their appearance in the play at London’s Vaudeville Theatre.

The duo will star in Constellations between 30 July and 11 September.

The plot reads: “A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbecue. They hit it off, or perhaps they don’t. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways.

“In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.”

The West End revival comes with a twist, as four sets of two cast members will take turns to give the play a fresh perspective.

The show will take a “journey through the multiverse and the infinite possibilities of a relationship”, so it’s likely that Omari and Russell will give a queer take on the story during their run.

Also starring in the show are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June – 24 July) and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (6 August – 12 September).

It will see Omari follow up his first major role as the fearless Roscoe in Russell T Davies’ powerful series It’s A Sin, which aired earlier this year.

The five-part series documenting the AIDS crisis in the UK sees Omari’s character run away from home after finding out his father intends to take him back to Nigeria because of his homosexuality.

In an interview with PinkNews he said: “It is amazing that we have got the presence of more prominent Black queer people in media and in stories, but historically, I think it’s wrong to think that they weren’t there because they really were.

“And in fact, a lot of those people were blazing a trail for the cultural landscape of the queer scene.”

Nick Payne’s Constellations originally premiered at London’s Royal Court Theate in 2012 before transferring to the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre later that year.

It received critical acclaim and was nominated for Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage Awards and Olivier Awards.

In 2015 the play premiered on Broadway and starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson in the lead roles.

Tickets for the show are now on sale.

