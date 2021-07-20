Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

No, the Olympics didn’t design anti-sex beds to stop athletes from hooking up

Maggie Baska July 20, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article

Megan Rapinoe is one of a record number of LGBT+ athletes going to the Tokyo Olympics. (Getty)

The rumour that Olympic athletes have been given “anti-sex” beds made of cardboard has been debunked.

Rumours started circulating over the weekend that Tokyo Olympics officials had designed flimsy cardboard beds for athletes that completely collapsed under the pressure of two (or more) people.

American 2016 silver medalist Paul Chelimo tweeted that the beds were an attempt to avoid “intimacy among athletes” – because, you know, there’s obviously no way the worlds’ fittest, most athletic folk could figure out how to have sex without a bed.

After the mythical beds quickly made headlines, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan single-handedly debunked the idea that the beds would collapse under rigorous movement.

No, not like that.

“In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic games, the beds that are meant to be anti-sex,” McClenaghan said, standing astride his bed in the Olympic Village.

“They are made out of cardboard, yes. They are meant to break under any sudden movements.”

He proceeded to jump up and down on the cardboard bed, confirming: “It’s fake news”.

The video has garnered almost three million views and was retweeted by the official Olympics Twitter page, which thanked him for “debunking the myth”.

It added the “sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy”.

Though they aren’t designed to prevent sexual gymnastics, the cardboard beds are very much real.

They were planned long before the spread of COVID-19 as part of the Tokyo Olympics’ dedication to recycling.

The Associated Press reported in January 2020 that the beds can “stand up to 200 kilograms” (about 440 pounds or 34 stone, 6 pounds) and are “stronger than wooden beds”.

Picture of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic rings
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games logo is seen in Tokyo on January 28, 2021. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo Olympics handing out 150,000 condoms to athletes

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Condoms have been given to Olympic Games participants since the 1988 Seoul Olympics – a move designed to encourage safer sex and raise awareness of HIV and AIDS.

Officials handed out a record number of condoms during the Rio Games in 2016. The Guardian reported Rio Summer Games officials supplied 450,000 condoms – roughly 43 per athlete – for the games.

According to Reuters, Tokyo organisers will keep up the tradition by handing out 150,000 condoms to athletes’ but will encourage athletes not to use them.

Instead, the organisers said they wanted the athletes to “take them back to their home countries to raise awareness” of HIV and AIDS.

Related topics: olympics

Latest Posts

News

No, the Olympics didn’t design anti-sex beds to stop athletes from hooking up

Maggie Baska - July 20, 2021

Marvel Loki
Film and TV

Loki director responsible for game-changing bisexual reveal exits ahead of season two

Emma Powys Maurice - July 20, 2021

Cameroon: Trans women slept chained up in men's prison
Trans

Trans women held in chains in men’s prison after being arrested for ‘attempted homosexuality’ in Cameroon

Vic Parsons - July 20, 2021

James Charles
US

YouTuber James Charles faces stinging backlash over interaction with teen Minecraft streamer

Patrick Kelleher - July 20, 2021

Related Articles

Cameroon: Trans women slept chained up in men's prison
Trans

Trans women held in chains in men’s prison after being arrested for ‘attempted homosexuality’ in Cameroon

Vic Parsons - July 20, 2021

James Charles
US

YouTuber James Charles faces stinging backlash over interaction with teen Minecraft streamer

Patrick Kelleher - July 20, 2021

Halsey baby Ender Ridley Alev Aydin
News

Halsey introduces new baby Ender to the world after ‘rare and euphoric’ birth

Maggie Baska - July 20, 2021

Elin Stillingen Norway church name ceremony trans
Religion

Church holds beautiful naming ceremony for trans person reflecting ‘the grace and openness of God’

Lily Wakefield - July 19, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon