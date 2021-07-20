My Chemical Romance have teamed up with HipDot for a makeup collection inspired by their album Danger Days. (Photo by Nick Pickles/Redferns & HipDot)

My Chemical Romance is teaming up with HipDot to release a second makeup collection – and fans can get their hands on it very soon.

This time round My Chemical Romance have created a limited-edition range inspired by their fourth album Danger Days.

It follows up their sold-out Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge collection which was snapped up by fans in hours.

The latest four-piece collection features an eye shadow palette, an eyeliner duo, an eye primer, and a lipgloss set.

The Danger Days era marks the group’s most experimental and colourful, and this is reflected in the aesthetics of the makeup collection.

The eye shadow palette features neon green, red, yellow, orange and pink alongside metallics and a rich brown.

The eyeliner features a duo of stark white, with a liquid pen and twist-up pencil, while the eye shadow primer is a white-coloured cream.

The metallic lip glosses represent a member of the band and their Danger Days character with Kobra Kid (Mikey Way), Party Poison (Gerard Way), Fun Ghoul (Frank Iero), and Jet Star (Ray Toro).

Hopefully this means fans can expect some future collections inspired by their debut, I Brought You My Bullets and biggest – and perhaps most beloved – record, The Black Parade.

The first makeup collection, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge was released in December 2020 and sold out immediately after its release, with many true fans missing out.

HipDot have responded to the previous drop saying: “MCR fans we heard you loud and clear!

“We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their set.”

They’ve confirmed that all collectors sets will be ‘made to order’, with fans having the chance to pre-order theirs between 22-29 July on the HipDot website.

The collection will also be available for MCR fans across the globe, including North America, UK, Australia and Ireland.

To pre-order the Danger Days collection head to hipdot.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

My Chemical Romance are reuniting for a world tour

The band are also reuniting for a tour in 2022, which has been postponed a number of times due to the pandemic.

They will perform three dates at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes between 19-22 May and a show at Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 24 May.

Fans can still get their hands on remaining tickets from Ticketmaster or See Tickets.