Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

‘Ignorant’ lawmaker slammed for absurd claim queer TV romance violates national security

Maggie Baska July 20, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Junius Ho Hong Kong Ossan's Love

Pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho claims Hong Kong hit TV series 'Ossan's Love' violates 'national security' because it features same-sex romance. (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images/ViuTV)

A pro-Beijing politician in Hong Kong has claimed that the hit TV show Ossan’s Love, which features a same-sex love triangle, violates China’s national security law because it promotes homosexuality.

Junius Ho, a lawyer and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, ranted about the series during Hong Kong’s annual book fair Sunday (18 July).

The Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported that Ho described Ossan’s Love as “sugar-coated marijuana” that promoted “childless families”, which he claimed goes against Chinese security law and its three-child policy.

However, as HKFP reported, neither China‘s national security law nor its national laws concerning raising children apply in Hong Kong.

Ossan’s Love – which literally means “Uncle’s Love” – is the first mainstream Hong Kong TV drama to feature a same-sex romance as the central storyline.

A remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama of the same name, it follows protagonist Tin, who discovers that his boss KK is in love with him.

KK eventually confesses his love for Tin, promising to divorce his wife to be with him.

When Tin confides in his friends about KK’s love, his flatmate Muk confesses he is also in love with him. Hilarity ensues.

Ossan's Love Hong Kong same-sex romance

Ossan’s Love is the first mainstream TV drama in Hong Kong to feature a same-sex romance as the central storyline. The series is a remake of a popular Japanese drama of the same name. (ViuTV)

Tommy Jai, a spokesperson for Rainbow Action, slammed Ho’s condemnation for Ossan’s Love and his anti-LGBT+ statements. Jai told the HKFP: “Junius Ho is not only ignorant but also homophobic on same-sex issues.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Despite Ho’s protests, the series has become incredibly popular since it premiered on ViuTV in June. Variety reported Ossan’s Love has recorded an average viewership of more than 450,000 in July, making it the channel’s highest-rated series.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous area, but there has been growing conflict between China and the city’s government over judicial control.

China imposed a separate national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020 after massive pro-democracy protests swept the city, according to the BBC. The controversial law reduces Hong Kong’s judicial autonomy.

According to the BBC, the Chinese government insisted the law is needed to increase security and stability in the city. However, activists argue the law violated the “one country, two systems” principle between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Widespread discrimination towards LGBT+ people in Hong Kong has also caused concern over the city hosting the 2022 Gay Games, the first time the LGBT+ sporting and cultural event will be held in Asia.

Just last year, the Hong Kong courts handed down both a victory and a defeat to LGBT+ rights. One verdict said queer people deserve equal homeownership rights, but another refused to legally recognise same-sex marriage.

Related topics: Hong Kong

Latest Posts

Junius Ho Hong Kong Ossan's Love
News

‘Ignorant’ lawmaker slammed for absurd claim queer TV romance violates national security

Maggie Baska - July 20, 2021

Apex Legends Seer
Gaming

Apex Legends’ newcomer Seer is undeniably hot – and fans can’t stop thirsting

Ed Nightingale - July 20, 2021

My Chemical Romance and HipDot makeup collection
Beauty

My Chemical Romance launch new gender-neutral makeup collection after first sold out in hours

Jonny Yates - July 20, 2021

Mat George
Entertainment

Beloved gay podcast host killed in horrific hit and run. He was just 26 years old

Patrick Kelleher - July 20, 2021

Related Articles

Mat George
Entertainment

Beloved gay podcast host killed in horrific hit and run. He was just 26 years old

Patrick Kelleher - July 20, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene
US

Marjorie Taylor Greene banned from Twitter – but not for her rampant transphobia

Josh Milton - July 20, 2021

Prominent Democratic Party donor Ed Buck appears in court. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
US

Disturbing video of Ed Buck groping unconscious man who died of overdose played in court

Emma Powys Maurice - July 20, 2021

Evangelical anti-LGBT preacher Franklin Graham
UK

American anti-LGBT+ preacher Franklin Graham wins £100,000 payout from English town

Emma Powys Maurice - July 20, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon