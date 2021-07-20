Halsey introduces new baby Ender to the world after ‘rare and euphoric’ birth

Singer-songerwriter Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley, with boyfriend Alev Aydin on 14 July 2021. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images/Instagram/@iamhalsey)

Halsey has welcomed their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, named Ender Ridley Aydin.

The “Without Me” singer announce she had given birth with a touching announcement and gorgeous black and white photos of her new family.

They shared a picture with Aydin and their new bundle of joy, as well as an intimate black-and-white photo of their baby breastfeeding.

Halsey’s baby is named Ender Ridley Aydin, and they were born a week prior on 14 July.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “Powered by love.”

The singer first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram back in January, posting gorgeous pictures of herself in a rainbow knitted bikini top that showed off their growing belly.

She captioned the photoshoot with just “Surprise” and the baby bottle, rainbow and baby emojis.

BTS and Demi Lovato congratulate Halsey on baby

Among those to send Halsey well wishes was Demi Lovato, who left a simple “congratulations” on the Instagram post.

Olivia Rodrigo also sent her compliments to the new family, writing: “The most beautiful family!”

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose noted how “how perfect and magic” the family looked. Singer Maggie Lindemann added the newborn is a “sweet little Cancer baby”.

K-pop megastars BTS extended their love on Twitter. The official BTS Twitter account wrote “congratulations” accompanied by two angel emojis.

Halsey features on BTS’ 2019 song “Boy With Luv”. The band returned the favour on her album Manic, where BTS member Suga and Halsey sang the duet “Interlude Suga”. The musicians have remained friends with Halsey even posting on Instagram that her “baby is ARMY”.

While expecting, Halsey opened up about how pregnancy shaped their understanding of their gender. She reflected in February that she had been “thinking lots about my body” because it was “strange to watch yourself change so quickly”.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it had levelled my perception of gender entirely,” Halsey said on Instagram.

They continued: “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”