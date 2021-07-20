Britney Spears' moves to end her conservatorship in recent months sparked the Free Britney movement, which saw thousands protest for changes to conservatorship laws. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart has said he is moving “aggressively” to have the singer’s father removed from her conservatorship.

Rosengart was granted permission by Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny last Wednesday (14 July) to represent the pop star after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III resigned.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (19 July), Rosengart said he is determined to have Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, ousted from her life.

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart told reporters.

“I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most of all Britney has truly been overwhelming.”

He continued: “Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter is, as I’ve said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

Britney Spears is fighting for freedom with legal powerhouse Mathew Rosengart

Mathew Rosengart’s comments come just weeks after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case was blown wide open when she described the complex legal arrangement as “abusive” in a virtual court appearance.

The singer’s court appearance marked the first time she had spoken publicly and in-depth about the conservatorship, which was put in place following a mental health crisis in 2008.

The arrangement has allowed her father Jamie Spears, from whom she is estranged, to exercise control over various aspects of her personal life, career and finances for more than a decade.

Speaking in court in June, Britney Spears hit out at her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, claiming she never knew she could petition to have the conservatorship terminated.

“I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that,” Spears said.

“My attorney says I can’t – it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me.”

She added: “He told me I should keep it to myself really.”

Days later, Ingham tendered his resignation from the case, with sources claiming he was “extremely upset” at her comments.

It later emerged that the singer was in talks with Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor turned Hollywood lawyer whose past clients include Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg.

Since Spears appeared in court in June, she has spoken out on a number of occasions against her conservatorship and against her family.

Writing on Instagram, the signer hit out at loved ones who “ignored” her when she needed them the most and implored those who knew her to stop posting “righteous” comments about her on social media.

The following day, she said she won’t be performing as long as her father has a role in her conservatorship in a post that saw her take aim at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.