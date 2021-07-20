Menu

Britney Spears given drugs so powerful she talked about ‘parallel universes’, says ex-bodyguard

Josh Milton July 20, 2021
Britney Spears

Britney Spears in 2017. (Scott Dudelson/Getty)

Britney Spears was given a weekly cocktail of drugs so powerful she would speak of “parallel universes”, her former bodyguard has claimed.

Speaking to The Sun, Fernando Flores alleged that Britney would often break down in tears while being “bossed” around by her father, Jamie, who exerts control over her decision-making and finances as part of a court-ordered conservatorship.

Echoing many of the bombshells claims Britney shared in her court appearance last month, Flores spoke of an arrangement where Britney’s mobile phone is monitored and visitors have their bags searched.

Flores, 40, was worked as Britney’s minder from February to July 2010, claimed that each Friday a “woman” would arrive at her Los Angeles, California, residence to deliver her medication regimen.

“I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was,” Flores said, “three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills.

“She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes.”

He added that Britney would often be left in tears due to the daily barrage of phone calls from Jamie.

“Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on,” Flores alleged.

“If she wanted something, she had to ask his permission.

“She spent her days watching TV or working out.

“When down, she’d cry listening to [James Brown’s] ‘It’s A Man’s World’.”

Britney Spears forced to take lithium as ‘punishment’ for speaking out

Flores’ allegations are the latest flashpoint in the turbulent saga of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, one she has been bound by since 2008 after a string of mental health crises.

In one alarming claim, Britney said she was forced to take lithium “out of nowhere” and only moments after she expressed a desire to cancel her Las Vegas residency in 2019.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, ‘Britney: Domination’ at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

She was hastily taken off the medication plan she had been on for the last five years and put on lithium, a mood stabiliser that is typically used to treat mood cycling, a symptom of bipolar disorder.

“You can go mentally impaired if you take too much,” she told the court, “if you stay on it longer than five months.

“But [her therapist] put me on that, and I felt drunk. I really couldn’t even take up for myself.

“I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mum or dad really about anything.”

The 39-year-old said that six nurses visited her home to monitor her who barred her from using her car or even leaving the house.

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she added.

“Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad, and my dad only.”

PinkNews has contacted Jamie Spears for comment.

Close icon