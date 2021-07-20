Apex Legends’ newcomer Seer is undeniably hot – and fans can’t stop thirsting

Apex Legends. (Respawn)

Apex Legends is set to introduce the brand new Legend Seer in its new season.

Season 10 will launch on 3 August and is titled Emergence.

Seer has been introduced in a brand new “Stories from the Outlands” animated trailer, in which we witness his birth and the source of his glowing eyes.

The animation was directed by Robert Valley of Love, Death and Robots fame.

Few details are known yet about his moveset, but according to the Apex Legends website: “With microdrones and an artist’s eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can.”

Fans are already excited about how hot Seer looks, praising his distinctive design and creating fan art.

THE NEW LEGEND HAS ASS,

I REPEAT THE NEW LEGEND HAS ASS 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/XKbs7Z4T2w — TheKittleKat (@TheKittleKat) July 19, 2021

seer apex legends you are beautiful pic.twitter.com/B8boUvaaYW — shower 🙂 (@showerwhoops) July 19, 2021

Even Valkyrie voice actress Erika Ishii chimed in:

Seer Apex Legends if you read this im free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. Please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I'm free 😍🦋 pic.twitter.com/pPapDMdHaH — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) July 19, 2021

Others have noted similarities with TikTok star William Knight, who was even prompted to tweet Respawn himself.

Sadly Seer’s design has prompted homophobia with some gamers claiming he looks gay (whatever that means), despite his sexuality – nor his personality as a whole – being revealed yet.

This is likely just backlash to the inclusion of multiple LGBT+ characters in Apex Legends.

Elsewhere, Season 10 will include an update to the World’s Edge map and a new Rampage LMG weapon will be added.

Further, ranked arena matches will be included. “Prove yourself an Apex Predator in either Arenas or Battle Royale for the first time ever. Or show you’re the ultimate Champion by conquering both,” says the website.

More details on Season 10 are expected at EA’s Play Live stream event on 22 July, that will focus on multiple forthcoming games from the publisher like Battlefield 2042 and Lost In Random. It’s expected to last for 40 minutes.

