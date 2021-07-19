RuPaul blows fans’ minds with ‘psychic’ moment in incredible resurfaced game show

RuPaul's Drag Race.(VH1)

RuPaul may well have psychic powers, if this resurfaced Celebrity Family Feud clip is anything to go by.

A clip from a RuPaul’s 2020 episode of the game show has gone viral on TikTok, showing the Drag Race host stepping up to the buzzer against The Bold Type‘s Katie Stevens.

Steve Harvey, the current host of Family Feud, began to introduce the first question to the two TV stars. He said: “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without –”

Before he could finish the question, RuPaul buzzed in too early, stopping Harvey from completing the sentence. By the rules of the show, the queen of drag needed to give a response. RuPaul, without missing a beat, then decided to write his own question.

“Oh, I did it so fast, didn’t I?” RuPaul said. “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without him thinking that she’s a whore. That’s what I’m thinking you’re going to say.”

He continued: “So I’m going to go with that. Oh, and my answer is – it is by battling her eyelashes.”

“This is not how you play the game,” Harvey told the audience.

It turned out that the LGBT+ icon actually nailed the question as “wink/eye-bang him” came up as the top response on the board. Both teams and the Family Feud audience immediately broke out in cheers while Harvey remained seeming in shock.

Drag Race fans on TikTok absolutely loved the moment, liking the video over 193,000 times. One person simply wrote “I love RuPaul”, and another person said the moment was proof as to why the host is “a legend”.

Later in the episode, Carson Kressley, who is a judge on Drag Race and was on the Feud team, congratulated RuPaul on getting the top answer and remarked that the icon is “psychic”.

“Well, Carson, I’ve been in that situation so many times,” RuPaul responded.

Harvey then jokingly asked why he was “even here today” when Family Feud producers could “just let RuPaul host the damn show”. He eventually got to Ru-veal the actual question: “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without making physical contact with him.”